Alex Highsmith: Cam Heyward’s Contract Talk, Week One Status Isn’t Distraction

All the outside chatter over Cam Heyward’s contract and the possibility of him sitting out Week 1 hasn’t impacted the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room. At least, nothing his teammates will admit to. Speaking to reporters Thursday, EDGE Alex Highsmith said it’s been a non-story inside the Steelers’ building even if it’s a top story outside of it.

“I don’t think so because he’s been out there still practicing with us as well, still getting reps,” Highsmith told reporters via the PPG’s Brian Batko when asked if Heyward’s saga is a distraction.

Heyward is one of two unresolved contract situations still looming over the Steelers. Kicker Chris Boswell also wants a new deal, though there’s been less scuttlebutt about his status for the weekend.

Heyward is seeking a revised contract that makes his pay more in line with the market. Coming off an All-Pro season that proved doubters and Father Time wrong, Heyward isn’t even among the 20 highest-paid defensive tackles. But after signing an extension one year ago that offered security through 2026, he has little leverage to force the team’s hand. It’s led him to leave open the possibility of holding out through Week 1 and days ahead of the game, his comments have still been vague.

But as Highsmith noted, Heyward’s on-field work has been the same. He practiced in full yesterday and has reportedly worked in team periods for the last two weeks. There’s nothing to suggest he will sit out Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets. Playing without Heyward while already missing first-round rookie Derrick Harmon would be a major blow to the Steelers’ defensive line and the team’s chances of winning. Heyward, a team captain, recognizes that and with just one playoff win throughout his career, he would be foolish to skip regular-season action.

Still, until Heyward publicly commits to playing — and he reportedly declined to be interviewed today — nothing is official until the Steelers’ inactives are announced at 11:30 AM/EST Sunday. Even if Heyward plays, he’ll eventually speak with the media. And might make clear his feelings on his request being rebuffed. Unless, of course, a contract tweak is struck sometime between now and when the team’s flight leaves Saturday afternoon.