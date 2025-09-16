After Zero Defensive Snaps, Steelers Open To Expanding Jabrill Peppers’ Role

Based on the first two performances of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense might need all the help they can get. Especially with a rash of injuries across the unit. Some of that help could come in the form of Jabrill Peppers, who the Steelers brought in last week. Peppers didn’t get much action in the Steelers’ loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. However, that could change moving forward, according to Mike Tomlin.

“I haven’t delved into his specific familiarity with New England,” Tomlin said at his weekly press conference via the team’s YouTube page. “But certainly, being his second week here, I’m open to expanding the utilization of him, not only as a [special] teamer, but as a defender.”

Peppers had seven special teams snaps in Week 2, but he didn’t get any defensive snaps. This week’s matchup against the New England Patriots should give him a great opportunity to get some more looks going forward. It’s hard to argue against that, given the way the rest of the Steelers’ defense played last week.

The Steelers weren’t going to rush Peppers into the lineup last week, which makes sense. He had only been signed a few days before their loss to Seattle. Rushing him into the lineup without being comfortable with the scheme and his teammates could have had some consequences.

Still, the defense was poor despite that, and it’s certainly in need of some help. Neither Juan Thornhill or Chuck Clark looked overly impressive last week at safety, against either the pass or the run. The run specifically would be an excellent area for Jabrill Peppers to help. He’s a physical safety who loves to fly downhill. While he’s been good against the pass at points in his career, his run defense is really where he’s made his money in the NFL.

Against New England, that help against the run will be important. The Patriots didn’t run the ball especially well in Week 1. But they did get back on track against the Dolphins last Sunday. New England ran for 122 yards, with Rhamondre Stevenson picking up 4.9 yards per carry and Antonio Gibson racking up 5.4 per carry. The Patriots also have a young, dynamic back in TreVeyon Henderson who will get some looks.

Jabrill Peppers spent several years with the Patriots. They’re something of a new-look team now, but he’s still familiar with a lot of those players. And for what it’s worth, he already seems to be coming along well in practice. There isn’t a good reason to keep Peppers off the field defensively this week. It sounds like Tomlin has the same thought process.