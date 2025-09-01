After Getting Pushed Around Last Season, Defensive Physicality Is Steelers’ Biggest Strength, ESPN Believes

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers played a meaningful game, they allowed 299 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens, were thoroughly outplayed both physically and mentally from start to finish and largely had no chance in the AFC Wild Card matchup.

So, throughout the offseason the Steelers set out to become a more physical football team.

That led to additions like defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, tight end Jonnu Smith, rookie defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, and inside linebacker Malik Harrison.

Now, the Steelers believe they’re a tougher team, one that can go toe-to-toe with any of the bullies in the NFL. That remains to be seen once the games start and things get deeper into the season, but ahead of their Week 1 game against the New York Jets Sunday at Met Life Stadium, the Steelers’ biggest strength is their physicality defensively.

At least, that’s what ESPN’s Brooke Pryor believes.

“The Steelers’ strength entering this season was their undoing in their 2024 season-ending five-game losing streak,” Pryor writes. “To rectify the issue, they drafted defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, traded for CB Jalen Ramsey and signed CB Darius Slay.

“Adding those players to a defense that already includes a newly extended LB T.J. Watt and DT Cameron Heyward, who is coming off an All-Pro season, figures to return this group to the unit that held teams to 16.9 points per game through the first 11 weeks — not the one that gave up 27 PPG in the last seven of 2024.”

Prior to all the moves the Steelers made in the offseason, they had a pretty good defense as it was. It was already the highest paid in the league and had some great talent top to bottom, like future Hall of Famers in outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive end Cameron Heyward, not to mention outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, inside linebacker Patrick Queen, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., among others.

Now, thanks to the big splashes the Steelers made under GM Omar Khan, they’re even better defensively.

Adding a piece like Ramsey gives the Steelers a great amount of versatility to work with on the back end of their defense. They can play in nickel defense and still be able to defend the run, having that physical presence either on the boundary, in the slot or at safety.

Beefing up the defensive line was key though. The Steelers got pushed around last year, especially late in the year by the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Ravens — especially the Ravens.

Though Harmon is banged up entering the season with a knee injury, Black looked very good throughout the preseason and expectations are high for the former Iowa standout. We’ll see how the two adjust to the NFL game in the regular season once things kick off, but based on preseason action, they should be key pieces up front for the Steelers.

If they can be more physical, defend the run better and have better luck with health later in the season, the Steelers should be just fine, and should be able to lean on a dominant defense once again.