After All The Talk, How Will Aaron Rodgers Look Playing For Steelers?

After all the talk, how will Aaron Rodgers actually look playing for the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers did not demand top money to sign with the Steelers, but they still have sky-high expectations for 2025. Although they dabbled in re-signing Justin Fields, it seems they really wanted to work with Rodgers. They believe he gives them the best chance to win this season, but he hasn’t had a winning season since 2021.

We’ve heard Rodgers in various interviews, press conferences, shows, and podcasts. But as of today, it’s time for his play to do the talking. Did the Steelers make a wise decision in signing him and hitching their wagon to a 41-year-old quarterback? How will this season play out, and will they regret not taking a swing at a quarterback higher in the draft? Remember, Mike Tomlin admitted he basically knew during the draft that Rodgers would sign.

Last season, Aaron Rodgers started 17 games for the Jets, going 5-12. He threw for 3897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Generally speaking, he improved statistically over the course of the season. However, we have read conflicting interpretations of his actual play, with some believing he’s “lost it.”

Mike Tomlin held Rodgers out of the preseason entirely, among others, like DK Metcalf. As a result, we don’t know much about the Steelers’ offense going into the regular season. They’ve made many changes since last year, yet it’s almost all one big mystery. The biggest thing we saw was the offensive line, but even that wasn’t whole, and they hardly ran the ball.

All the players talk about wanting to play and win for Aaron Rodgers, so at least he is rallying the Steelers. But if he doesn’t play consistent, winning football, they won’t win. I’m sure we will see many glimpses of his brilliance, such as no-look passes and tight-window throws. But how many games will he win? That’s what actually matters, not highlight-reel passes.

After another disappointing season and months of retooling, the Steelers are set to try it all again in 2025. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. They settled in on Aaron Rodgers, but we still have a lot to learn about him. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions like Jalen Ramsey will be paramount.

Now we are heading into the regular season. From Rodgers to George Pickens to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ramsey, we’ve seen the Steelers make some big changes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and figuring out how it all works out.