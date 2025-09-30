AFC North Week 4 Standings: Steelers Take Sole Division Lead

While the Pittsburgh Steelers were busy playing the first NFL regular season game in Ireland Sunday in a 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings to move to 3-1 on the season, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens were in action looking to right the ship early in the season.

Unfortunately, those two ships continue to take on water as the Ravens and Browns both suffered blowout losses, dealing with significant injuries in the process.

The Cincinnati Bengals had to wait until Monday night in the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos, and subsequently got blown out by Denver, 28-3.

Through four weeks, here’s the AFC North standings:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

2. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)

3. Baltimore Ravens (1-3)

4. Cleveland Browns (1-3)

Baltimore was on the road for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, marking a marquee matchup in the NFL landscape. Both teams came in sitting at 1-2 on the season. Fresh off of a tough loss to the Detroit Lions at home, the Ravens never quite found their footing Sunday in Kansas City, dropping a tough 37-20 decision to fall to 1-3 on the season.

The Ravens actually jumped out to an early 7-0 lead as they marched right down the field, covering 70 yards in nine plays, leading to a Justice Hill 11-yard touchdown catch from Lamar Jackson. But it was all Chiefs after that.

Justice Hill scores an opening drive TD BALvsKC on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/Aya1H6LADr — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

Kansas City scored 20 unanswered points as quarterback Patrick Mahomes heated up. A pair of field goals — 23-yard field goal from Harrison Butker that capped off a 14-play, 79-yard drive — made it 7-6, and then Mahomes found JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 4-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs the lead for good.

Isiah Pacheco added an 8-yard touchdown catch from Mahomes to make it 20-7 before Baltimore rookie kicker Tyler Loop made it a 10-point game at the half with a 43-yard field goal.

That was as close as the Ravens would get though as Kansas City made it 27-10 early in the third thanks to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Tyquan Thornton. Later, Mahomes tacked on a fourth touchdown pass, this time to Hollywood Brown from 15 yards out, stretching the lead to 37-13.

Patrick threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers yesterday 👀 pic.twitter.com/FAd1PsQe7V — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 30, 2025

In the process, Lamar Jackson exited with an injury for the Ravens, giving way to Cooper Rush. Along with Jackson, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and cornerback Nate Wiggins went down with injuries, too, leaving Baltimore very thin.

Hill capped things off late with a 71-yard touchdown run, but the 37-20 final score was indicative of the blowout that happened at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sitting at 1-3 on the season, the Ravens will gear up for a Week 5 matchup against the Browns.

Cleveland comes into that Week 5 matchup having suffered some injuries, too, while getting blown out on the road.

In Detroit, Cleveland — much like Baltimore — took an early lead. The Browns marched right down the field and scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run from rookie Quinshon Judkins, capping a 13-play, 88-yard drive. The Lions scored the next 20 points though, and Browns quarterback Joe Flacco struggled with interceptions.

Quinshon Judkins scores on 4th & Goal CLEvsDET on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/vWnoXJi1GH — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

After the first-drive TD, the Browns went interception, punt, punt, interception, punt, end of half, falling behind 20-7 at the break. The Lions took advantage with 48- and 58-yard field goals from Jake Bates, a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and an 8-yard rushing touchdown from running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Coming out of the half, the Browns picked off Goff, giving themselves some life, but all it led to was a 33-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt. But the Lions put the game with a 65-yard punt return from Khalif Raymond and an 8-yard pass from Goff to St. Brown, dropping the Browns to 1-3 on the season.

𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗽 𝟭: Return punt for TD ✅

𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗽 𝟮: Give ball to wife ✅ Kalif Raymond 🏠#CLEvsDET 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/ynPUaPdfRf — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 28, 2025

In the loss, Flacco was just 16-of-34 for 184 yards with two interceptions, giving way to rookie Dillon Gabriel late. Flacco also lost a fumble in the game, too. Judkins carried the ball 21 times for 82 yards and a score, while rookie Isaiah Bond led the Browns with three receptions for 58 yards.

On Monday Night Football, the Bengals started off well, marching right down the field to kick a 26-yard field goal with Evan McPherson to take a 3-0 lead. The opening drive covered 62 yards in 12 plays, but after that the Bengals were completely outplayed.

Denver responded with a 9-play, 64-yard scoring drive as quarterback Bo Nix raced home from six yards out for the touchdown. giving Denver a 7-3 lead. Later on, wide receiver Marvin Mims scored on a 16-yard run, taking a 14-3 lead.

Marvin Mims Jr. takes the handoff all the way to the end zone 💨 CINvsDEN on ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/9nSh1APzjR — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2025

The Broncos continued to dominate and should have taken a 21-3 lead late in the first half, but a Nix poor decision in the red zone led to an interception from Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr in the end zone, ending a drive. Cincinnati quickly went 3-and-out after that interception, giving the Broncos late life in the first half.

Denver took advantage.

Nix capped off the second chance by firing a 20-yard strike to Courtland Sutton, giving the Broncos a 21-3 lead at the half. That was all she wrote.

Cincinnati’s offense failed to sustain anything in the third quarter during a scoreless period for both sides. The most fireworks the Bengals showed came on the sideline when top WR Ja’Marr Chase seemed to confront head coach Zac Taylor on the sidelines. At that point, Chase had just four receptions for 23 yards.

Ja’Marr Chase confronts his head coach Zach Taylor and it got heated 😡 He was PISSED! pic.twitter.com/uX1EC76EPU — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 30, 2025

Denver iced the game in the final five minutes. Nix found rookie RB RJ Harvey wide open for a 12-yard touchdown to go ahead 28-3. Cincinnati’s offense sputtered throughout and the team was outgained 514-159. It’s the largest disparity on the season. The Bengals finished with more penalties (11) than first downs (nine).

In Week 5, the Browns will take on the Minnesota Vikings in London. The Ravens will host the Houston Texans while the Bengals will be home against the Detroit Lions. Given those matchups, it’s possible the Steelers only further its division lead before returning to action in Week 6.