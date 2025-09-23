AFC North Week 3 Recap: Ravens Thumped On MNF, Browns Stun Packers, Bengals Blown Out By Vikings

As the Pittsburgh Steelers were busy grinding out a crazy 21-14 win over the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals found themselves playing NFC North foes in the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Life after Joe Burrow, at least for the 2025 season, got off to a very ugly start for the Bengals. On the road to take on the Vikings, Cincinnati was blown out in embarrassing fashion, 48-10. As for Cleveland, after starting the season 0-2 and welcoming arguably the best team in the NFL on to the shores of Lake Erie in the Packers, Cleveland found a way to win a wild game, 13-10 on a last-second FG.

The Baltimore Ravens had to wait until Monday Night Football to get into action in Week 3, but could not get a win in primetime, getting outclassed by the Detroit Lions 38-30, having no answers defensively.

Through three weeks, here’s the AFC North standings:

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

3. Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

4. Cleveland Browns (1-2)

Taking over for the injured Burrow, who had toe surgery Friday to repair the torn ligament in his turf toe, Jake Browning had a dreadful performance. He completed just 19-of-27 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

He put the Bengals in a very rough spot early in the game, throwing a pick-6 to Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who went on to have a monster day. Rodgers had an 87-yard pick-6 and later had a 66-yard fumble return for a touchdown, outscoring the Bengals himself on the day.

Isaiah Rodgers is the FIRST player in NFL history with a pick-6, a fumble returned for a touchdown and two forced fumbles in a single game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/d8JBA1xta4 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 21, 2025

While Rodgers had a big day defensively, quarterback Carson Wentz and running back Jordan Mason had strong days for the Vikings filling in for the injured JJ McCarthy and Aaron Jones. Wentz threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns, while Mason rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, carving up the Bengals’ defense.

The Steelers will have to deal with Wentz and Mason next week in Dublin.

40 burger on the menu in Minnesota 🍔 CINvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/sjue1zaPbc — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

Trailing 34-3 at the half, the Bengals never really found any footing in the second half. Browning found tight end Drew Sample for a 4-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but that was about it.

Ja’Marr Chase led the Bengals with five receptions for 50 yards, while Samaje Perine led Cincinnati in rushing with 21 yards on four carries. The Bengals fumbled the football five times, losing three of them.

The Bengals fall to 2-1 on the season and will take on the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 4.

In Cleveland, the Browns put the clamps on the high-flying Packers’ offense, holding Green Bay to just 230 yards of total offense. That said, the Browns had just 221 yards of total offense on the day, so it was an old-school defensive battle.

The Packers had a 10-0 lead in the third quarter after a 39-yard field goal from Brandon McManus and a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to John FitzPatrick. But the Browns clawed their way back.

Kicker Andre Szmyt, who was dealing with a calf issue coming into the game, drilled a 35-yard field goal, and then rookie Quinshon Judkins scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown in his first career start, making it a 10-10 game.

Late in the fourth quarter back the Packers drove down the field and were attempting a game-winning field goal, but defensive lineman Shelby Harris blocked the field goal try, leading to late life for the Browns.

BROWNS BLOCK THE FIELD GOAL. GBvsCLE on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/MtI6S65N0f — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

Cleveland took advantage as Szmyt drilled his 55-yard field goal attempt, lifting the Browns to their first win of the season.

THIS TEAM HAS FIGHT#GBvsCLE on FOX & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/53k3WuI5iV — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2025

In the win, Joe Flacco threw for 142 yards but had one interception. Judkins rushed for 94 yards and a score on 18 carries, while tight end David Njoku led the Browns with five receptions for 40 yards. Defensively, the Browns recorded five sacks with Maliek Collins leading the way with 1.5. Safety Grant Delpit had one interception.

The Browns improve to 1-2 on the season and will take on the Lions next Sunday on the road.

On Monday Night Football, the Ravens struggled early on against the Lions, allowing an opening-drive touchdown and then a 98-yard touchdown drive as well as the defense struggled to get stops.

But the Ravens were able to keep pass offensively as Derrick Henry had a rushing touchdown in the first half and Lamar Jackson hit Rashod Bateman for a score, sending it into the half tied at 14-14.

After falling behind 7-0, the Ravens struck quickly as Henry raced home 28 yards for the game-tying score.

DERRICK HENRY HOUSE CALL! DETvsBAL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/4AqqvLgJYt — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2025

Coming out of the half, the Ravens marched right down the field to take the lead, aided by a pair of dropped interceptions by the Lions’ defense. That allowed Jackson to fire a terrific pass to tight end Mark Andrews for a 14-yard touchdown, giving Baltimore the lead at 21-14.

That lead didn’t last long though.

The Lions again did whatever they wanted, marching right down the field as Jared Goff picked apart Baltimore’s secondary, finding star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on a stop and go to beat Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the game-tying score.

After a quick stop, the Lions went right down the field again offensively, thanks to a huge 72-yard run by David Montgomery.

DAVID MONTGOMERY RUMBLES FOR 72 YARDS! DETvsBAL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/PcvsC3hJgW — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2025

After the 72-yard run, the Lions found themselves eventually staring down a 4th and 1, but that was no problem for offensive coordinator John Morton, who dialed up a terrific play call, getting running back Jahmyr Gibbs in space for his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Diabolical stuff from the Lions on a 4th and 1.

Goff hands it off to St. Brown who pitches it to Gibbs for the TD! DETvsBAL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/G7rUhVI32V — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2025

The Lions later added a field goal from Jake Bates after a Henry fumble — his third fumble in as many games, and then the Lions’ defense turned up the heat, keeping the Ravens off the board.

For good measure, the Lions went for it on 4th and 1 near midfield, leading to an explosive play from Goff to St. Brown, and later put the finishing touches on the statement win as Montgomery scored on a 31-yard run, seemingly icing the game.

The Ravens didn’t go quietly though as Jackson found Mark Andrews for a 27-yard touchdown, making it a 38-30 game. The Ravens then failed on the 2-point try after offsetting penalties, keeping it at 38-30. The Lions recovered the onside kick, sealing the win.

The win drops the Ravens to 1-2 on the season. They’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 4.