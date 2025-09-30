Adamski: Donte Kent ‘Feeling Good’ And ‘Eager’ To Return Punts If Needed

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected CB Donte Kent in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but a training camp injury limited his participation and landed him on IR ahead of the season. Kent has missed the four games necessary to be activated off IR, and per Chris Adamski of TribLive, Kent said he’s feeling good and is “eager” to return punts if needed.

“Donte Kent said it’s up to the coaches/front office if he is cleared to practice and (ultimately) play. But he said he’s feeling good & he is capable & eager to return punts IF he is asked to,” Adamski wrote on Twitter.

Kent was a prolific returner at Central Michigan last season, returning 16 punts for 217 yards and a touchdown.

When the Steelers drafted him, they listed him as CB/PR, so his return value was clearly attractive to them. Scotty Miller is in line to return punts if Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh’s starter, misses time with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4, but Kent is potentially an option.

Even though Kent feels good, it’s unlikely the team will activate him from IR at this point in the season. He didn’t get a lot of practice time at training camp and missed the entire preseason, and trusting a rookie who hasn’t gotten a lot of work to return punts is a risk that the Steelers probably aren’t willing to take.

Kent could certainly be an option down the line for the Steelers. It might not come this season, but the team liked him enough to keep him around and it obviously saw something in him to draft him in the first place. Miller has gotten a helmet each of the first four weeks, so slotting him into a punt return role is an easy solution.

Notably, the Steelers only have 52 players on their active roster right now, so if they did open Kent’s practice window and activated him off IR ahead of Week 6, it wouldn’t necessitate a corresponding move. While Kent showed in college he’s more than capable of returning punts, it just doesn’t feel like a move that the team will make right now.

It’s good news at least that Kent is feeling good and whatever injury he is dealing with isn’t too long-term, but the chances of him being active and returning punts for Pittsburgh’s next game range from slim to none.