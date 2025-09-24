Aaron Smith ‘Would’ve Been J.J. Watt Before J.J. Watt’ If He Hadn’t Played For Steelers, Says Max Starks

The Pittsburgh Steelers built a ferocious defense in the 2000s that helped power them to two Super Bowl titles. Many of the most notable names, like Troy Polamalu, James Harrison, and Joey Porter Sr., are etched in Steelers lore. However, they didn’t just have star power. That group worked as a unit, making everything click. Defensive lineman Aaron Smith was one of the more underappreciated players on those teams. Former Steelers offensive lineman Max Starks even thinks Smith could’ve been one of the best players in the league.

“Aaron Smith was the heartbeat of our defense,” Starks said Wednesday on the Off the Ball podcast. “When you think about all the success that we had in those early 2000s, that guy Aaron Smith was a central and key reason why we were successful. One of the best 3-4 defensive ends you’ve ever seen in the league.

“If he played in any other defense, he would’ve been an All-Pro, he would’ve been a Hall of Famer, he would’ve had 20 sacks a season. He would’ve been J.J. Watt before J.J. Watt, that’s how good he was. Such a selfless individual that played the technique, forced all the flow to the linebackers, and he’s one of our most beloved teammates.”

Smith was with the Steelers from 1999-2011, making his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2004. He put together a superb career, recording 44 sacks and 84 tackles for loss. His season-high for sacks in a season was eight, which he did twice.

While Smith was a very good player, Starks thinks he could’ve been even better. Watt is widely considered one of the best defensive players ever. He’s tied for the most Defensive Player of the Year awards (three) won by a single player. If not for injuries, Watt could’ve built an even more impressive legacy.

Therefore, to say that Smith could’ve been Watt had he been in another system is high praise. Starks’ point might seem outlandish, but there’s some reasoning to back it up.

During Smith’s time with the Steelers, defensive ends weren’t asked to be elite pass rushers. Like Starks says, that responsibility fell on the outside linebackers. That’s why players like Harrison, Porter, Jason Gildon, and LaMarr Woodley all posted high sack totals.

The defensive linemen were mainly asked to clog their gaps and stop the run. During that era, that unit mostly consisted of Smith, Brett Keisel, and Casey Hampton. None of those players are remembered as high-level pass rushers.

Despite that, Smith was still productive when rushing the quarterback, having more success than Keisel or Hampton. Could Smith have become a Hall of Fame player with another team? That’s impossible to say. Maybe he would’ve had more individual success on a less talented defense. However, he had more team success with the Steelers. He’s not a Pro Hall of Famer, but he is a two-time Super Bowl champ.