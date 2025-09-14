Aaron Rodgers Ties Brett Favre In NFL’s All-Time Passing Touchdowns

Aaron Rodgers’ fifth touchdown pass as a Pittsburgh Steeler just tied him with Brett Favre on the NFL’s all-time list. Rodgers’ score was the 508th of his career, tying Favre for fourth-most in NFL history. Rodgers’ score came late in the first half, connecting with top WR DK Metcalf on a 3-yard touchdown to put Pittsburgh ahead of the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s a look at the play.

Here’s the current leaderboard.

Most Touchdown Passes, NFL History

1. Tom Brady – 649

2. Drew Brees – 571

3. Peyton Manning – 539

4. Brett Favre – 508

4. Aaron Rodgers – 508

Rodgers followed the play by completing a two-point conversion pass to TE Darnell Washington.

Favre and Rodgers were teammates for several seasons in Green Bay. Rodgers was drafted as Favre’s eventual heir, replacing him for the 2008 season. Earlier in the week, Rodgers downplayed the achievement.

“It’s a longevity thing that I’m proud of, but not a big deal,” he told reporters.

Rodgers continues to earn accolades in his no-doubt Hall of Fame career. A four-time NFL MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and one-time Super Bowl champion, he’s one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history. Rodgers currently ranks seventh all-time in passing yards and sits No. 1 in passer rating.

Metcalf became the 59th player to catch one of Rodgers’ 508 touchdown passes. Of any receiver, Davante Adams has caught the most Rodgers touchdowns. He has 75. Behind him are Jordy Nelson (65), Randall Cobb (45), James Jones (41), and Greg Jennings (38). Those who caught only one touchdown pass but helped Rodgers along the way include Jeff Janis, Ryan Grant, and Kenny Yeboah.

Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in his Steelers debut, connecting with WRs Calvin Austin III and Ben Skowronek, TE Jonnu Smith, and RB Jaylen Warren. Rodgers became the first Steelers quarterback to fire four touchdowns in his debut.

Of course, Rodgers’ next touchdown pass will put him in sole possession of fourth place on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns list. Catching Manning for third place will be difficult though if Rodgers returns for a 22nd NFL season in 2026, he’ll have great odds of passing Manning for a place on the NFL’s podium.