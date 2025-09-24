Aaron Rodgers Still Hates His New Helmet

Aaron Rodgers loves his new team. His new helmet? That’s a different story. Forced by the NFL to change helmets for what could be his final season, Rodgers still isn’t happy with the change or his new look.

“Hate it. Hate it, hate it,” Rodgers told reporters via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor Wednesday afternoon. “I mean I wore this one last year, had no concussions, some arbitrary ruling. It makes obsolete now. Silly. I should have pushed it more, petitioned to wear it again one more time. … it looks terrible.”

Aaron Rodgers, still not a fan of his new helmet: “Hate it. Hate it, hate it. I mean I wore this one last year, had no concussions, some arbitrary ruling. It makes obsolete now. Silly. I should have pushed it more, petitioned to wear it again one more time. … it looks terrible.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 24, 2025

The NFL updates its helmet list each year and those that don’t reach safety requirements can no longer be worn. Rodgers wore the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD last season but wasn’t allowed to this year. As Rodgers noted, players can ask the NFL to be grandfathered in but there’s no guarantee the league will oblige as it continues heightening safety requirements.

Rodgers is now wearing the Schutt Air XP Pro VTD II, and he’s loathed the look from the beginning.

“I don’t like it,” he said via ESPN this August. “It looks like a damn spaceship out there.”

Rodgers’ new look ushers in Great Gazoo vibes. Unfortunately for him, it’s doubtful he’ll be able to make a change this season. He could switch helmets to another league-approved model, but he’s probably already considered those options.

The NFL has made great strides in helmet technology. So much so that the Guardian Caps introduced just years ago are largely obsolete. Though still optional for players to wear in practice and during games, SS Jabrill Peppers sports one, those who have the most modern and safest helmets are no longer required to use them.

Football’s come a long way from leather helmets and single-bar facemasks. But form takes precedent over fashion. That comes at the expense of Rodgers’ look. He’ll look a whole lot better if he keeps throwing touchdown passes and the Steelers’ offense can find its groove starting this weekend.