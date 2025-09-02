Aaron Rodgers’ Recent Season Openers Don’t Bode Well For Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin elected to hold QB Aaron Rodgers out of preseason play. Based on Rodgers’ recent early-season history, that could mean a bumpy road through East Rutherford, N.J. The Steelers open the season on the road against Rodgers’ former team, the Jets, and he has a trend to break.

Over the past four seasons, Aaron Rodgers is 50-of-84 (59.5%) for 495 yards with 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions in Week 1. Last season, he went 13-of-21 for 167 yards, throwing 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Ironically, the only win he recorded was in 2023, when he threw one incomplete pass and tore his Achilles.

😬 And ZERO preseason snaps for Aaron Rodgers this year. In these four seasons he played just 10 total preseason snaps and all came in 2023 in the last game. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/OnVtnk4weD — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 1, 2025

Of course, Rodgers’ season opener a year ago was his first game back from that Achilles. It took him time over the course of the year to play his way back into football form, so some rust is understandable. His final openers with the Packers, however, aren’t much to write home about.

In a 23-7 loss in the 2022 opener, Aaron Rodgers went 22-of-34 for 195 yards with 1 interception. A year earlier in a 38-3 loss, he went 15-of-28 for 133 yards and 2 interceptions. Although he has had much better openers, the debate is who Aaron Rodgers of today is. Who are the Steelers getting?

Prior to this most recent run, Rodgers had won six openers in a row with typically fine stats. Not to overload with details, but he threw 14 touchdown passes in those games to just 1 interception. But does this in any way foretell what the Steelers can expect to see on Sunday?

The reality is we don’t know what to expect. As mentioned at the start, the Steelers did not even play Rodgers during the preseason. Due to injury, his last two openers are understandably underwhelming. His last two season openers with the Packers are less understandable, but we’re also working with a small sample size.

And the Steelers also don’t plan to put everything on Rodgers’ shoulders. They want to run the ball as much as they can, as best they can. With Jaylen Warren leading the way and supplemented by Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell, they hope they finally have the unit to do it.

The Steelers have also built a passing game of layers for Rodgers, with significant contributions from the tight ends and running backs. They have deep threats like Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller, but others will work underneath.

Given the arc of the Steelers’ schedule, they can ill afford a slow start. To have playoff hopes, they will likely have to stockpile early-season wins to weather late-season losses against tough opponents. That is the bigger concern when it comes to Aaron Rodgers and the potential for a slow start. But in just days, we will know whether such fears are justified or not.