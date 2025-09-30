Aaron Rodgers Praises Steelers OL’s Growth: ‘Finally Play The Kind Of Football Up Front That We Wanted To’

Aaron Rodgers got to sit back and watch the Steelers’ offensive line go to work on Sunday in Dublin, as we saw relayed by the broadcast on multiple occasions. After the game, even he admitted it marked the first time this season we saw what they want to do. The unit had by far its best game of the year, and that’s saying something considering the first-play sack.

“I think a lot of people were wondering how good we were at 2-1”, Rodgers told Pam Oliver on NFL GameDay on the field immediately after the Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Vikings. “I think we finally played the kind of football up front that we wanted to in the run game. They played a lot of two-high. They didn’t bring any of their zeroes that we looked at all week. We ran the ball well. Kenny [Gainwell] had a really good game with Jaylen [Warren] out”.

The Steelers have invested considerably in their offensive line in recent years. Since 2023, they have used two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick on the unit. That’s not even mentioning 2023 seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson, a valuable reserve. In 2023, they also added veteran Isaac Seumalo as a valued leader.

Through the first three games of the year, however, it looked like the Steelers would need to draft for offensive line again. Well, they likely still have to—but perhaps not for starters. Seumalo could be in his last year at left guard, though, so if Anderson doesn’t step up, they may need someone there.

The Steelers used Anderson on more than a dozen snaps as a sixth offensive lineman. They ran the ball effectively both out of that look and in general, their best effort by far all season. Minus two kneel downs, they rushed for 133 yards on 27 carries, nearly five yards per. And remarkable is the fact that they did it without Jaylen Warren, seemingly their only effective runner. Even the quarterback himself couldn’t resist chipping in.

As Aaron Rodgers knows, Kenneth Gainwell obviously deserves a lot of the credit. The Steelers’ offensive line might have paved the way, but he made the most of it. Indeed, he had a career game, rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Even beleaguered rookie RB Kaleb Johnson made a positive impression, rushing for 22 yards on six carries. But he still had some duds and dropped the only target in his direction.

Although the Steelers allowed Rodgers to be sacked twice on 25 drop backs, the offensive line protection has been on an upward trend. Broderick Jones at left tackle had his best game of the season, and not just because of the recovered fumble. There are still things to work out, but they’re trending in the right direction entering the bye.