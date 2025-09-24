Aaron Rodgers Praises Brian Flores: ‘Not Any Holes On The Defense’

The way the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has played through three games, the team might wish Brian Flores was still in the building. He used to be but is now coaching a talented Minnesota Vikings defense. Aaron Rodgers, who’s been in the league for longer than anyone else, knows just how much of a challenge Flores’ defense presents.

“It’s good to see him, you know, in a position of leadership,” Rodgers said Wednesday after practice via Steelers.com. “Hopefully, he probably should get another head coaching job based on the way he’s coached that defense the last couple of years. Because the schemes they run, and the way they’re coached, there’s a lot of really good chemistry and continuity on that side. It doesn’t just come from players. There’s a schematic part of that that’s really impressive. There’s not any holes on the defense.”

Brian Flores is one of the best defensive coordinators in the league when it comes to disguising coverages. He can throw a myriad of different looks at opposing offenses, and they usually work. Last week, the Vikings forced five turnovers against the Cincinnati Bengals. Three of those were fumbles, and two were interceptions. One of each went all the way back for a touchdown.

That could present a problem for Rodgers. He has the lowest interception rate in NFL history, so it’s not like he’s typically had any issues. However, there’s been some rough moments in the last three games. Against the New York Jets in Week 1, he tried to throw the ball away and was lucky not to get intercepted. He threw two interceptions against Seattle, and while they came on some bad breaks, he was lucky not to be picked a third time on a terrible pass over the middle.

Finally, he threw this awful interception against New England, practically handing the ball to Robert Spillane.

The reality is he’s 41 years old. He’s had plenty of good moments through three games, and the Steelers know some bad ones will come with that. To limit those mistakes, the rest of his offense needs to pick up some slack. The offensive line isn’t allowing the Steelers to run the ball. It also isn’t giving Rodgers much time, causing him to rush things. That could contribute to some of these bad throws.

The respect between the two is mutual. Speaking Tuesday, Brian Flores had plenty of positive words for Rodgers. He should be confident, as his defense heads into the game with much more momentum than Pittsburgh’s offense. Rodgers and the rest of the unit need to clean quite a few things up for the Steelers to claw out a win in Dublin on Sunday.