Aaron Rodgers Outlines Why DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III Aren’t Targeted More Often

Aaron Rodgers knows wide receivers DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III can make plays. In moments, they have. Combined, the two have hauled in four of Aaron Rodgers’ seven touchdowns and have come up large with clutch catches. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Rodgers explained why their numbers haven’t been called even more.

“Would love to get the ball to [Austin] and DK a lot more,” Rodgers said via the team’s website. “But the way teams are playing us, we’ve had to be a little more patient. We’re trying to run the ball. I think we made some improvement in that phase last week. But there’s a lot more room for improvement.”

Through three games, Metcalf (17) and Austin (15) lead the team in targets. But Metcalf and Austin are third and fourth in receptions, respectively, with TE Jonnu Smith and RB Jaylen Warren ahead. After strong outings in Week One, Metcalf and Austin have struggled to find big downfield plays since. Metcalf has just 52 receiving yards the past two weeks while Austin has only four receptions.

“He knows I got a lot of confidence in him,” Rodgers said of Austin, citing the game-winning touchdown Austin made in Week Three’s win over the New England Patriots.

Rodgers has consistently spoken about defenses playing two-high shells against Pittsburgh. Meaning, teams are taking away vertical throws and daring the passing game to win underneath. That’d led to plenty of checkdowns and short throws to tight ends like Pat Freiermuth and Smith, both of whom are averaging less than 10-yards per reception.

A lack of plays isn’t helping, either. Pittsburgh ran just 49 of them against New England. On the season, the Steelers are being out-snapped 197-162. That’s limited the number of chances to get the ball in any player’s hands.

While the defense has struggled to get stops, the offense hasn’t done themselves any favors. Staying on schedule and winning on first down continues to be a problem and Pittsburgh’s third down offense (20th in the NFL) isn’t much better than its defense (28th in the NFL). Aside from a handful of RPOs and screens, OC Arthur Smith hasn’t done much to get Metcalf open and he’s the No. 1 priority for defenses to take away.

“We just didn’t have enough guys open, I think, at times,” Rodgers said. “We just gotta get open. We, I gotta make the plays that are there. We gotta convert on third down to keep us on the field.”

A stronger running game will create the rhythm and flow the Steelers have been searching for. But the offense also needs to generate chunk plays in the air. So far, that’s only happened to a limited degree. Pittsburgh could use a breakout game from Metcalf, Austin, or both, against the Minnesota Vikings tough defense this weekend.