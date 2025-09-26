Aaron Rodgers Outlines How He Would’ve Drawn Up Steelers’ Travel Plans

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially made it to Ireland. The NFL’s first regular season game in the country is right around the corner. While the Steelers are making history with this trip, unfortunately, they won’t have a ton of time to enjoy being in a new country. With them arriving on Friday and the game on Sunday, much of their time is going to be spent on business. Aaron Rodgers would’ve liked that to be a little different.

“I have a family history going back to Ireland and Scotland, so I’ve always wanted to get over here,” Rodgers said Friday via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on Twitter. “It is what it is. But if the schedule could’ve been a little different, if I could’ve chosen it, maybe we get over on Monday, Tuesday’s a day off, get to get out, see some things. It’s a beautiful country, it seems like from pictures.”

Aaron Rodgers said if it was up to him he would’ve liked to travel to Ireland on Monday, then had a day off Tuesday, start the practice week on Wednesday. Instead, Steelers arrived this morning. Travel schedule is up to individual teams, not dictated by the league. pic.twitter.com/vg4OTcG7kI — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 26, 2025

It was reported that the Steelers wanted to travel to Ireland earlier in the week, but the NFL blocked that attempt. However, new information revealed that the schedule for international travel is left to individual teams. Therefore, if the Steelers wanted to travel over to Ireland sooner, they could have.

Obviously, things might not have been so simple. There could have been other factors that caused the Steelers to wait to travel.

However, maybe traveling to Ireland earlier would’ve been a better idea. Perhaps the biggest advantage would’ve been that the Steelers could’ve better adjusted to the time difference. As it stands, they’ve only got a few days to get used to the change. If anyone had a rough time on the plane ride over, that could affect them leading up to the game.

Also, like Rodgers says, it could’ve given the team a chance to enjoy the sights in Ireland. That might not have been a great idea for everyone, though. Mike Tomlin clearly wants this trip to be for business, not pleasure. Had the Steelers arrived earlier, that focus might’ve gotten muddied.

Staying in Pittsburgh for a few extra days also allowed the Steelers to get some extra work in more familiar territory. Perhaps that also influenced their decision. It’s tough to say why for certain why they waited to travel. However, the Minnesota Vikings also left around the same time. Therefore, both teams should be dealing with the same issues. It’s unfortunate, but like Rodgers says, it is what it is.