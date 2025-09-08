Aaron Rodgers Nominated For Award After Big-Time Performance In Season Opener

Talk about answering all the questions surrounding him this offseason in emphatic fashion.

That’s what Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did Sunday inside MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

And now, he’s up for an NFL award.

After completing 22-of-30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-32 win over the Jets, Rodgers is nominated for the NFL’s FedEx Air & Ground Player Of the Week.

Rodgers is up for the award along with fellow quarterbacks in the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Buffalo’s Josh Allen, as well as Tampa Bay rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka, Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne and Baltimore running back Derrick Henry.

Last season, Russell Wilson earned the team’s only FedEx Air & Ground Player Of The Week award after being nominated following the Week 13 shootout win in Cincinnati, leading the Steelers to 37 points.

Rodgers did it in his first game with the Steelers, though he finds himself in tough competition to actually win the award.

Previously, the award was split up into running backs and wide receivers/pass catchers. Now the award is no longer confined to separate categories of air and ground, continuing what happened last year. With six total nominations each week, the NFL will award two winners.

Every Player of the Week winner will result in an $2,000 donations from FedEx in the name of the two winning players to Feeding America for a local food bank in the winning player’s city, according to NFL.com.

Rodgers graded out at just a 54.5 overall from Pro Football Focus despite the impressive showing in the win over the Jets. He made some big throws in the win, including the 18-yard touchdown to Calvin Austin III to give the Steelers a fourth-quarter lead. He later made a throw down the field to Austin on the game-winning drive that resulted in a big gain due to pass interference on the Jets.

The @NextGenStats passing chart for #Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers. A lot of work within 10 yards, when he went downfield further down the field he had plenty of success. Encouraging. Now, if the OL could just hold up a bit better in pass pro… pic.twitter.com/OG5XsZr1pV — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 7, 2025

On his touchdowns, Rodgers hit wide receiver Ben Skowronek, tight end Jonnu Smith, running back Jaylen Warren and Austin to tie Tom Brady for the most games (28) in NFL history with at least four touchdown passes and no interceptions, according to NFL research.

According to https://t.co/xGK1w5i8X3 research, #Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers tied Tom Brady for most four-plus passing TDs and zero interception games in NFL history with 28. Heck of a debut with Pittsburgh for the 41-year-old. pic.twitter.com/XjTNSNCiyz — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 8, 2025

Voting for weekly nominees is open each week of the regular season from Monday morning to Wednesday at 3 PM/ET at NFL.com/FedEx.