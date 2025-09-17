Aaron Rodgers: Jaylen Warren’s Big Play ‘One Of The Greatest Catch And Runs I’ve Seen’

Aaron Rodgers has been around the block and back again more than almost anybody in NFL history. Now in his 21st season, when he claims something is among “the best” of his career, it’s time to listen. Jaylen Warren’s 65-yard catch-and-run on Sunday received that type of praise from Rodgers this afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers said Jaylen Warren’s 65-TD reception Sunday was “one of the best catches and runs I’ve ever been part of.” Compared it to a Donald Driver play in 2009. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 17, 2025

Donald Driver was a seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 1999 and went on to have a 14-year career with them that included four Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers seems to have misremembered the season by one year, but this definitely seems like the right play. Below are the two plays Rodgers is referring to.

DONALD DRIVER – 61-Yard TD – 2010

Jaylen Warren – 65-Yard Reception – 2025

A touchdown might have put Warren’s play over the top. He didn’t have the benefit of catching the ball 20 yards down the field to start his big gain. Warren saw Rodgers scrambling out of the pocket and shifted to backyard football with an impromptu route to get open. He caught the ball after just seven or eight yards and had to earn the rest.

Warren broke five tackles before getting tackled at the 4-yard line. Five Seattle Seahawks defenders made contact with him on the play. He went through tackles, shrugged them off, and made people miss in an excellent display of all-around athleticism.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Warren finally getting stopped short of the goal line came back to haunt them. Calvin Austin III caused an interception in the end zone to end the drive.

Here is more from Rodgers on Warren via 93.7 The Fan on X.

“The biggest compliment I can give him is, when you’re behind a four-straight 1000-yard rusher, you’re seen as a change-up back,” Rodgers said. “He’s a guy that could be a No. 1 back on any team in the league.”

Aaron Rodgers w high praise for Jaylen Warren #Steelers pic.twitter.com/eVGB9EbHOw — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 17, 2025

There is a reason why Mike Tomlin said he is “certain” Warren can handle more on his plate after his big Week 2 performance. Warren was one of the only things working on offense, and the Steelers figure to lean further into his skill set as a runner and receiver.