Aaron Rodgers Has ‘Pretty Good Handle’ On Steelers’ Offense

Roughly one month ago, Aaron Rodgers admitted he didn’t quite yet have a crystal clear vision of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. Days before the regular season opener, he’s seeing it in HD. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Rodgers said he feels confident in running the show.

“I think I got a pretty good handle on it,” he said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “Spent a lot of time studying it in Latrobe and here. Feel good about finishing [Arthur Smith’s] sentences whenever he starts to call plays.”

“It’s Week 1.”

As Adamski’s tweet notes, Rodgers downplayed facing his former team, the New York Jets, to open the season. While Rodgers hasn’t highlighted the revenge nature of the game, one that cuts both ways with Justin Fields facing the Steelers, it’s hard to believe this game doesn’t mean a little extra to the four-time NFL MVP. A prideful man known to carry a grudge be it against NFL teams or ESPN analysts like Ryan Clark.

Pittsburgh opted against playing Rodgers in the preseason. That isn’t uncommon, he’s only seen exhibition action once the last several years, but he’s also in a new offense. Even in his first year with New York in 2023, he got his feet wet in one preseason contest. Mike Tomlin said he saw enough to keep Rodgers sidelined this summer, using the Steelers’ joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Rodgers’ closest approximation to a tune-up.

The Steelers will need Rodgers to be at his best. A fast start will help in a tough AFC North and AFC at-large. In recent seasons, Rodgers has struggled in Week 1 and hasn’t won an opener since 2020. Over the past four years, Pittsburgh’s 3-1 to begin the season, its only loss coming at home in the 2023 opener to the San Francisco 49ers.

Pittsburgh made sure Rodgers was healthy for this game. Now, it’s time for him to show why the Steelers waited three months to get him in their building.