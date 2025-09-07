Aaron Rodgers ‘Happy To Beat Everybody Associated With The Jets’

Aaron Rodgers’ two-year stint with the New York Jets was a disaster. A torn Achilles followed by a 5-12 record is about as bad as it gets considering how all-in the Jets went on him. When they showed him the door this offseason, it was a clear sign they no longer believed in his ability to elevate the franchise. He was happy to prove them wrong by beating them in Week 1.

Rodgers downplayed the idea of facing his former team all last week but finally showed some of what he actually thinks in his press conference after the Steelers’ 34-32 win at MetLife Stadium.

“I love beating everybody, so it doesn’t matter who it is,” Rodgers said, continuing to downplay the revenge narrative at first. “It was nice to win, especially hearing some of the cat calls out there and the boobirds. I’m not sensitive about that. I expected that. I kinda liked that, but there were probably people in the organization [that] didn’t think I could play anymore. So it was nice to remind those people that I still can.”

The Jets parting ways with Rodgers was the expected outcome during the offseason, but the way they did it left a sour taste in his mouth. He voiced his displeasure with flying all the way across the country to be cut by Aaron Glenn and the new Jets regime.

As Rodgers exited the Jets, he carried with him a lot of media baggage. The entire early portion of the Steelers’ offseason has headlines to prove it. Many wondered if he would be a culture fit in Pittsburgh, or if he’d try to overpower Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff. They wondered if teammates would be able to relate to him. Perhaps some of the baggage was fair given what transpired in New York last season.

In Pittsburgh, he has not only proven those narratives wrong, but they have all ended up being quite the opposite. OC Arthur Smith has been excited to work with him, and his teammates have almost universally praised him for going out of his way to relate to them both as football players and as human beings off the field.

Rodgers was never going to give the media what they wanted with the revenge game narrative leading up to today, but he made it clear what he thinks of his former team after the Steelers won their second consecutive season opener.

“I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets,” Rodgers said.

If that doesn’t tell you his true thoughts, I don’t know what will.