Aaron Rodgers’ Former HC Mike McCarthy Emphasizes Importance Of Steelers’ Offense Finding ‘Rhythm’

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history. Only Peyton Manning has more MVP titles than Rodgers. He’s also a Super Bowl champion, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers to capture his lone championship. Now, he’s a Pittsburgh Steeler. Although Rodgers isn’t the same player he once was, he could still make the Steelers a better team. Mike McCarthy, Rodgers’ former head coach for 13 years with the Green Bay Packers, recently gave his input on what the Steelers’ offense needs to do to be successful.

“I think the biggest thing with Aaron [Rodgers] playing with new members of an offense is getting the rhythm of it,” McCarthy said Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show. “You’re talking about a cadence that’s probably one of the best weapons in offensive football that I’ve been around.

“He regularly used nine cadence variations in our time together. How much of that are we gonna do? Just get into a rhythm, get these guys started, get them off on the right foot.”

"I'm excited to see Aaron Rodgers in the black and gold.. The Steelers have an outstanding defense and I think they're gonna be successful" Mike McCarthy #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FJm21uwhUp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 4, 2025

Rodgers’ cadence is arguably the best in NFL history. He has drawn opponents offsides with great success in his career, giving his offense free plays.

The topic of Rodgers’ cadence has already come up with several Steelers. They acknowledged that it took some getting used to, but they felt like they were adjusting well. That will be important to keep an eye on in their season opener.

While Rodgers has practiced with the Steelers for a couple months now, he’s yet to take the field in an actual game with them. Understandably, they could suffer from some growing pains. It’s highly uncertain how the Steelers’ offense will actually look this year.

The Steelers have likely factored that into their gameplan, though. Hopefully, they scheme up some easy completions to help Rodgers knock any rust off. That should help them find a rhythm.

Unfortunately, that might be easier said than done in Week 1. The Steelers are playing the New York Jets, Rodgers’ former team. Not only are they familiar with him, but they’ve also got a talented defense. The Steelers’ offense might have a tough time getting things going.

Also, Rodgers has struggled in Week 1 in recent years. We’ll see if that trend continues now that he’s with the Steelers. Even though he didn’t play in the preseason, Rodgers still has 20 years of NFL experience under his belt. He’s got more knowledge than most players. That could help him jell with the Steelers’ offense, despite his lack of in-game reps with them.