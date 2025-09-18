Aaron Rodgers Explains Why Steelers’ Red-Zone Offense Is Working, Despite Limited Trips

While the Steelers have an 80-percent touchdown rate in the red zone, Aaron Rodgers isn’t calling for fireworks just yet. For one thing, they have turned the ball over once, losing out on points entirely. The other issue is, they simply aren’t finding their way to the end zone frequently enough to be successful. But, as he explained yesterday, there are reasons they have been successful when they do get there.

“We’ve got a different group with a lot of unique skill sets”, Rodgers said, via the Steelers’ website, about their red-zone success. “We have small, fast, quick guys, and we’ve got a couple real big guys. And then a couple Jonnu [Smith]s and Connor [Heyward]s and Pat [Freiermuth]s, in-between guys”.

The Steelers have made five trips inside the red zone so far, recording touchdowns on four. They went 3-for-3 in the opener, with touchdown passes to Jonnu Smith, Jaylen Warren, and Calvin Austin III. All three are very different players, and their touchdowns came under very different circumstances. Smith’s was a glorified sweep, while Austin’s came from the deep part of the red zone. That trio alone highlights Rodgers’ point about the variety they have.

A week later, the Steelers went 1-for-2 in the red zone, but quite possibly could have gone 2-for-2. After a nice, physical short-area grab by DK Metcalf, they failed to execute on their second red-zone trip. Rodgers looked for Pat Freiermuth, but Austin erred by cutting into his zone. He got his hands on the ball, but the problem is, he didn’t secure it. It bounced into the air, and the Seahawks intercepted it. Had Austin simply done what he was supposed to do, that might be a Freiermuth touchdown. And this might have been a very different game. But part of the problem is they never got back down into the red zone against the Seahawks.

“We’ve only gotten down there five times, I believe”, Rodgers said, referring to the Steelers’ red-zone trips. “That’s not enough. We need to be down there four times a game at a minimum, and then you’re cashing in at least three of those with touchdowns, you’re gonna be [in the top 10 in points].

“We’ve got to get down there more often. Five times in two games is not enough”.

To that point, while the Steelers are tied for the NFL’s fourth-best percentage in the red zone, they’re also tied for 19th in trips into the red zone. And the Steelers only have one touchdown of more than 20 yards, so it’s not like their scarcity of red-zone trips is due to explosive plays.

The issue is the Steelers are not sustaining drives. They are managing just 5.13 plays per drive and a 2:21 drive time. Both numbers rank 29th in the NFL, and they also rank 29th in yards per drive. An average drive start at their own 33-yard line helps a little bit, but the proof is in the pudding. If their drives were so short because of field position, they would have a lot more than five trips into the red zone.