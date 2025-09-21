Aaron Rodgers Explains Game-Winning Touchdown (And The Key Play That Set It Up)

Just as in Week 1, Aaron Rodgers had the ball in his hands with a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter. He and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense came through again, making up for a miserable middle-section performance to escape New England with a 21-14 win. After the Steelers improved to 2-1, Rodgers broke down his game-winning touchdown pass to WR Calvin Austin III.

“We actually just talked about that in the huddle before the drive,” Rodgers told reporters via Steelers.com following the win. “About just a subtle signal on what I might want if I gave that when [Austin] was on the other side. So that was nice. He was on the same page. I didn’t throw the best ball but Cal’s so damn fast. He made a great play.”

Rodgers smirked and told a reporter to look at the TV tape for what the signal was.

Facing 3rd and 6 at the Patriots’ 17-yard line, Rodgers found Austin isolated backside. With the Patriots’ cornerback playing inside shade to take away any slant route, Austin released vertically and gained a step. Rodgers threw a back-shoulder fade and Austin adjusted well, making the catch for his second touchdown of the season.

In the clip, Rodgers can be seen gesturing to Austin with his left hand.

Back shoulder Rodgers to Austin TD !!!!! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/8ib1uNYAAI — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2025

The score capped a 9-play, 62-yard drive. Rhythm Pittsburgh found that was fleeting after racing out to a 14-0 lead. Austin’s moment was only made possible by the snaps that came before with Rodgers pointing out a key one earlier in the drive.

“I thought an important play was the screen there, Kenny [Gainwell], cutting it back inside to give us a third and manageable,” Rodgers said.

Gainwell was used less this week but played more efficiently, averaging 4 yards on four carries. The catch Rodgers referenced went for 10 yards, turning a 2nd and 16 into a 3rd and 6. Though still a third down, it was a more makeable situation that opened up the Steelers’ playbook and prevented Patriots from playing the “sticks” defense they deployed for large sections of the game.

Gainwell’s moment invokes the “forgotten” plays we profile after each game, win or lose. Ones that don’t make the highlight reel but lead to plays that do. Gainwell’s is one of them. As should be Austin’s first catch of the drive, an 8-yard slant that got the possession going.