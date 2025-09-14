Aaron Rodgers Downplays Chance To Pass Brett Favre On All-Time TD List: ‘Just A Longevity Achievement’

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers has a chance to pass Brett Favre on the all-time passing touchdown list. But he’s not making much of his ascent or passing his former teammate. Late last season, he became the fifth on the list in NFL history. With four touchdowns in his debut with the Steelers, he is wasting no time adding to his total.

When asked about the prospect of passing Favre on the list, though, Rodgers downplayed it. “It’s just a longevity achievement”, he said, via the Steelers’ website, spreading the credit around. “A lot of guys I’ve thrown touchdown passes to from a number of teams now. A lot of guys are a part of that. Some touchdowns you make exceptional plays. Some, the scheme is so good, like the one to Jaylen [Warren] in the game, [that] all I’ve got to do is not screw it up. Sometimes you throw it short to a guy, and he goes 60, and it goes in the column as the same. It’s a longevity thing that I’m proud of, but not a big deal”.

Aaron Rodgers is the oldest player in the league and will soon turn 42 in his 21st season. Even in a down year last season with the Jets, he still managed to throw 28 touchdowns. It’s something he’s done at a higher level than nearly anybody else. The only players in his tier are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Payton Manning, and Favre.

Sunday will mark the 250th game in Aaron Rodgers’ career, and the 243rd start. After sitting behind Brett Favre for three years, it would seem a fitting time for Rodgers to pass him. Sitting at 507 touchdowns, he needs one to tie and two to take over fourth place. While nobody else is even close to the 500 mark, Rodgers is also far behind third place. Peyton Manning occupies that spot, and he threw 539 touchdowns.

Rodgers likely doesn’t reach that mark without playing another season, which he seems open to. He has three seasons in which he has thrown for 40-plus touchdowns, and another three with 35-plus. Four times in his career, he led the NFL in touchdown percentage, twice leading in touchdowns.

But as Rodgers pointed out, the touchdowns add up the longer you play. Of course, you’re not keeping your job if you’re not throwing touchdowns. Even with 28 touchdowns last year, he still failed to keep his job in New York.

After the Jets cut Rodgers, the Steelers pursued and eventually signed him. The subject of immense speculation in the first half of the offseason, his season for 2025 is, and has been, a major storyline. That will always be the case for aging stars, of course.

We still don’t know if this is a farewell tour or not, but I suspect we’ll see at least a few more touchdowns before he’s through. While he may or may not ever catch up to Manning, he should certainly pass Favre—and sooner rather than later.