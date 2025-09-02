Aaron Glenn Thinks Familiarity Could Give Jets’ Defense An Advantage Over Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers open their season against the New York Jets Sunday, and the matchup involves each starting quarterback facing his former team. While there’s been a full offseason since each was on his opponents’ roster, there still could be an edge for the defenses that practiced against each of these quarterbacks all of last season. At his weekly press conference, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked if he thinks that presents an advantage for his defense when it faces Aaron Rodgers

“You know what, I do,” Glenn said Tuesday. “But man, this guy’s a vet. He’s seen it all. He’s gone against a number of guys. But I do think there is some value to our guys being able to be a part of that. And here’s what I do know also. I know that those guys had a really good relationship.”

It’s hard to go into this matchup without mentioning the massive storyline of Rodgers playing his former team. His time in New York did not end well, and Glenn himself has seemingly taken a couple of digs at Rodgers during the offseason. However, none of Rodgers’ former teammates have had anything bad to say about him since then, and Glenn touches on the value he brought to the locker room.

That said, there certainly could be an advantage for the Jets when it comes to the little things. They’re going to be familiar with Aaron Rodgers and his habits, especially things like his cadence, and knowing where he wants his receivers to be.

If the Steelers are as good as they expect to be, something like that can’t slow them down this week. Especially with Rodgers now heading into his 21st NFL season. He knows what to expect from NFL defenses, even ones as talented as this Jets unit could be.

The Jets aren’t the only team with this advantage either. While the Steelers have Aaron Rodgers, New York is trotting out Justin Fields at QB. He started the first six games of the season for the Steelers last season. Pittsburgh could have just as much of an advantage in that respect. At the end of the day, being familiar with a quarterback can help, but you’ve still got to stop them. We’ll see who gets the better of that matchup Sunday at MetLife Stadium.