2026 QB Class Looks ‘Way Worse Than We Expected,’ Palazzolo Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ slow start to 2025 has already shifted some fan attention to 2026, where a deep quarterback class and 12 projected draft picks—including five in the top 100—offer hope for the next era. Unfortunately for teams in need of a quarterback, the ones who are draft eligible haven’t exactly wowed in the early portion of the college football season.

The 33rd Team’s Steve Palazzolo was asked if this college QB class has underwhelmed so far.

“Yes, absolutely,” he told 93.7 The Fan’s PM Team on Thursday. “You start with Arch Manning, who everybody just projected, and it’s way worse than we expected. I know this happens every year. ‘Wait till next year, there’s seven first rounders.’ And then the football games happen and it’s not the case.

“Arch Manning obviously looks awful, probably going back to Texas. LaNorris Sellers, great runner, still needs to polish up his game as a thrower. He might be going back to South Carolina, and he’s banged up. Garrett Nussmeier hasn’t looked good at all. John Mateer is interesting. [Fernando] Mendoza is off to a good start, we’ll see this week against Illinois.”

What was once billed as a much stronger group than 2025 is already starting to look thin on high-end talent. Could there be two or three names at the top of the draft? Sure, but it’s not looking like the 2024 group with first-round talents through the middle of Day 1.

That could become a problem for the Steelers, who have draft capital to move up, but maybe not enough to get into the top five picks. They centered their entire 2025 free agency strategy on stockpiling compensatory picks. Those can obviously still help them rebuild the team in other ways, but a quarterback is the prize they are after.

Aaron Rodgers is likely playing his final NFL season, which would leave the Steelers with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard for next season. They might even get stuck in the QB carousel for the third season in a row if the draft class doesn’t pan out.

It’s still early in the college season with plenty of time for the top prospects to turn things around, but the early returns aren’t good.

Mateer is somebody who Palazzolo highlighted as “interesting.” It’s maybe no surprise that the Steelers sent scouts to his games for the last two weeks.

The Steelers built their offseason around loading up on draft picks, hoping 2026 would deliver a franchise quarterback. But if the class continues to sputter, Pittsburgh could be left with plenty of ammo and no clear target.

