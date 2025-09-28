2025 Week 4 Steelers Vs. Vikings Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers did exactly what they needed to with strong defensive play and some explosive touchdown drives on offense to jump out to an early lead. Now they need to see if they can protect that lead with one more half to play against the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers could have had 17 points on the board, but Chris Boswell’s short field goal was blocked and the Vikings managed to tack one more field goal to the score before the half. The Vikings will get the ball trailing 14-6.

Aaron Rodgers has been brilliant other than two sacks taken, and DK Metcalf is finally having his first big game in Pittsburgh, complete with an 80-yard TD.

START OF 2ND HALF

1st and 10, Jordan Mason up the middle for a 3-yard run. 2nd and 7, Carson Wentz complete to Mason for a loss of 4. Payton Wilson made the tackle. 3rd and 11, Nick Herbig split a sack with Benton.

Calvin Austin III ran slightly backwards on his punt return for a loss of 3.

1st and 10, Kenneth Gainwell tackled for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11, Gainwell up the middle for 7 yards, stopped by Javon Hargrave. 3rd and 4, Gainwell tackled in the flat for no gain.

Ben Skowronek had a beautiful special teams tackle, and was blocked in the back. The Vikings are pinned deep. Half of their offensive line is out injured.

1st and 10, incomplete deep left to Jordan Addison. 2nd and 10, Mason off right tackle for 7 yards. 3rd and 3, Wentz complete to Adam Thielen for 5 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Mason off left tackler for 8 yards. 2nd and 2, Wentz complete to Mason for 13 yards on a short catch and run.

1st and 10, Zavier Scott tackled by Wilson for just 2 yards around the left end. 2nd and 8, DeShon Elliott broke up a pass to Addison that would have gone for a first down. 3rd and 8, Wentz scrambled left to convert.

1st and 10, Wentz fumbled with a DeShon Elliott punch-out. It was recovered by the Vikings. 2nd and 10, Wentz sacked by Keeanu Benton. 3rd and 16, T.J. Watt intercepted the ball.

1st and 10, low snap but complete to Washington for 8 yards. 2nd and 2, Gainwell around left end for 7 yards.

1st and 10 just outside the red zone, Gainwell picked up six to the right sideline. 2nd and 4, Gainwell up the middle for 10 yards.

1st and goal from the 4, Gainwell in for another touchdown! 21-6 Steelers.

Second TD of game for Gainwell !!!!!!!!!! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/y2EinfPzIW — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 28, 2025

1st and 10, Wentz deep incomplete to Justin Jefferson. Jalen Ramsey looks to have a hamstring injury. 2nd and 10, Mason up the middle for 1 yard. 3rd and 9, Benton in for his third sack. Should be 2.5 for the day now. Austin returned the punt to the MIN 46-yard line.

1st and 10, Kaleb Johnson toss right for 9 yards.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 21-6 STEELERS

2nd and 1, quick pass to DK Metcalf at the line of scrimmage to pick up 4.

1st and 10, complete to Calvin Austin III for 8 yards. He was shaken up on the play. He may have just fell on the ball and had the wind knocked out of him. Austin headed back to the locker room. 2nd and 2, Johnson up the middle for 6 yards.

1st and 10, Johnson tackled for a gain of just one off right tackle. 2nd and 9, Johnson around the right end for 3 yards. 3rd and 6, incomplete to Scotty Miller. Chris Boswell’s field goal was good. 24-6 Steelers.

Renegade is playing and the towels are twirling during the break.

1st and 10, complete to Addison for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Mason up the middle for 5 yards.

1st and 10, Wentz complete to T.J. Hockenson for 5 yards. Jalen Ramsey made the tackle (and is obviously back in the game).

1st and 10, Wentz complete to Jefferson for 18 yards.

1st and 10, Wentz incomplete to the middle. 2nd and 10, Wentz complete to Hockenson for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Wentz complete to Hockenson for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, incomplete with Jack Sawyer in coverage. 3rd and 3, complete to Zavier Scott for a touchdown in the end zone. The two-point attempt was good. 24-14 Steelers.

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III was just loaded into an ambulance in the tunnel with his shoulder in a sling. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 28, 2025

Gainwell returned the kick to the 35-yard line.

1st and 10, Gainwell up the middle for 15 yards.

1st and 10, Rodgers complete to Gainwell for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Gainwell up the middle for 3 yards. 3rd and 1, a tush push play for Connor Heyward to convert for two yards. Unnecessary roughness called on the Vikings to tack on extra yards.

1st and 10, Gainwell up the middle for 15 yards.

1st and goal, Gainwell tackled for a loss of 2. 2nd and goal, Rodgers missed Skowronek in the end zone. 3rd and goal, complete to Gainwell up the middle for 8 yards. 4th and goal from the 3, Gainwell wasn’t able to punch it in. The Vikings are on their own 1-yard line.

1st and 10, Mason up the middle for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, complete to Jefferson for 11 yards. Brandin Echols was injured on the play.

Wentz complete to Addison for 81 yards wide open. Payton Wilson saved the day with a chase-down to save the touchdown and bleed the clock.

BLOWN coverage and Payton Wilson tracks down Addison #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ZTQM635oOS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 28, 2025

1st and goal, Mason tackled for a 1-yard loss. 2nd and goal, Pierre broke up the would-be touchdown. 3rd and goal, Juan Thornhill broke up the pass. 4th and goal, Wentz complete to Jalen Nailor for a touchdown. 24-21 Steelers.

The Vikings are attempting an onside kick. Roman Wilson recovered for the Steelers.

1st and 10, Gainwell picked up 5.

2nd and 5, Gainwell nearly tackled for a loss, but he found the edge and picked up 4. Pittsburgh called a timeout. 3rd, was short of the line to gain. The Steelers opted to punt instead of attempt the 3rd and 1.

The Vikings get the ball with 1:02 remaining and no timeouts from their own 20. 1st and 10, James Pierre intercepted the pass, but it might not be inbounds with possession. It was ruled incomplete with Pierre bobbling the ball.

1st and 10, defensive holding called on Patrick Queen.

1st and 10, a sack, but Watt was offsides. 1st and 5, complete to Scott for 9 yards.

1st and 10, Nick Herbig in for a near sack and Wentz grounded the ball. That’s a 10-second runoff. 2nd and 26 with 00:28 seconds, complete to Hockenson for 13 yards in the middle. 3rd and 13, Wentz spiked the ball to kill the clock. 4th and 13, delay of game. 4th and 18, Elliott broke up the pass to win the game.

END OF GAME: 24-21 STEELERS