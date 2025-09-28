2025 Week 4 Steelers Vs. Vikings Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings will take the field in one hour for the NFL’s first regular season game in Ireland. Several Steelers legends will be in attendance for this momentous occasion to fulfill one of the Rooney family’s biggest dreams. They’ll have a battle ahead of them to make sure the day ends in celebration against a talented Vikings team.

Carson Wentz is leading their offense with J.J. McCarthy out injured, but they are getting WR Jordan Addison back from a three-game suspension. The Steelers have a few notable injuries of their own. Jaylen Warren popped up on the injury report on Friday with a knee issue, and will not be able to play. Trey Sermon was elevated from the practice squad and rookie Kaleb Johnson may finally see his fair share of opportunities.

Pittsburgh’s offense needs to get off to a good start, or they could find themselves in a difficult situation against Brian Flores’ attacking defense. They can bring pressure in a hurry from a number of different looks, and Aaron Rodgers has looked shaky under pressure this season. He did not have a good game against the Vikings in London a year ago.

If you have never joined us for a game thread before, welcome. It’s bright and early in the U.S. with the game taking place at 2:30 PM local time in Ireland. Refresh this page throughout the morning for live updates, video highlights, injury news and more. Join the discussion at the bottom of the page in the comment section.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

CB Joey Porter Jr.

OLB Alex Highsmith

RB Jaylen Warren

OL Andrus Peat

DL Esezi Otomewo

Vikings’ Inactive Players

QB J.J. McCarthy

LB Andrew Van Ginkel

G Donovan Jackson

TE Ben Yurosek

QB Desmond Ridder

T Walter Rouse

Warren’s loss is a big blow as he’s the only thing that’s been working on offense for the last couple games. On defense, they get DeShon Elliott back, but still no Joey Porter Jr. That’s a shame against this talented group of receivers, but he’ll have the bye week now to get healthy for Week 6.

START OF GAME

The Steelers are starting with the ball on offense.

1st and 10, Aaron Rodgers sacked by Jalen Redmond and the drive resulted in a quick three-and-out. Corliss Waitman’s punt went 54 yards and the drive will start at the 26.

1st and 10, Wentz complete to Justin Jefferson for 4 yards. Jordan Mason picked up the 1st down on the second play.

1st and 10, Wentz complete to Jefferson for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Mason up the middle for 3 yards.

1st and 10, Wentz complete to Mason for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Mason fumbles with Chuck Clark’s hit and Jalen Ramsey recovered and returned for a touchdown. The play was reversed with Mason touching out of bounds. Huge break for the Vikings.

1st and 10, Wentz complete to Jefferson for 22 yards over the middle.

1st and 10, Mason up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Wentz to Jefferson for 7 yards and a penalty on the Vikings for ineligible man downfield. 2nd and 12, complete to Jefferson for 3 yards. 3rd and 9, Patrick Queen blitz off the edge gets home. 3-0 Vikings.

The kickoff was returned to the 29 by Trey Sermon.

1st and 10, Kenneth Gainwell around the left end for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, a quick pass to Calvin Austin for 5 yards.

1st and 10, Rodgers sensed A-gap pressure and got a quick pass off to DK Metcalf for 14 yards up the middle.

1st and 10, Kaleb Johnson around the right end for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, complete to Jonnu Smith for 6 yards. 3rd and 2, complete to Metcalf up the left sideline over the top of Jeff Okudah for 17 yards.

What a grab by DK Metcalf #Steelers pic.twitter.com/TLNOGKIdHM — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 28, 2025

1st and 10, Rodgers short left to Metcalf for 11 yards.

1st and goal, complete to Gainwell for 6 yards. 2nd and goal from the 1, Gainwell practically walked in for a touchdown! 7-3 Steelers.

The kickoff was returned to the 30.

1st and 10, Mason up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, complete to Jordan Addison for 22 yards up the right sideline with Darius Slay in coverage. Slay may have come up lame on the play.

END OF 1ST QUARTER: 7-3 STEELERS

If Slay is out, Ramsey and Brandin Echols will likely be playing wide corner with one of the safeties likely playing in the slot. That is a mismatch for Kevin O’Connell to take advantage of.

They are optin to put James Pierre out wide instead.

1st and 10, Wentz complete to Jefferson for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Payton Wilson beat the zone blocks and darted into the backfield for a 2-yard loss. 3rd and 7, false start. 3rd and 12, Nick Herbig in for a sack. The punt landed at the 20.

1st and 10, Rodgers complete to Metcalf for 80 yards. As soon as he broke into the open field, you knew he was gone. 14-3 Steelers.