2025 Week 3 Steelers Vs. Patriots Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but the New England Patriots weren’t going to go down easy at home. They scored a touchdown and then had a 17-play drive that came up empty after a Brandin Echols interception.

It was a drive that lasted the final 7:13 of the half, but the Steelers didn’t break in the end. Their 3rd and long defense still needs major help, but they will get the ball back up 14-7 in the second half.

First half : Steelers two takeaways, last one late in 1H in RZ Pressure on Maye in 1Q Two O drives, two TDs, nice run game early Heyward nice half. Sack and tip led to INT; 3 total tackles Holcomb early FF, 4 total tackles Warren 49 total yards Patriots lots of key… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2025

START OF 2ND HALF

1st and 10, Aaron Rodgers to DK Metcalf for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Warren lost five yards around the right end. 3rd and 10, Rodgers didn’t see Robert Spillane and was intercepted. The Patriots take over at the 11.

1st and 10, complete to Hunter Henry for 9 yards with Patrick Queen in coverage. Henry was injured on the play with a possible hip-drop tackle, no penalty for it. 2nd and 1, Payton Wilson came up with the ball after a fumble on the 1-yard line. Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled for a second time. What a strange game this has been. Heyward was credited with the forced fumble, so he caused the last two turnovers.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 4 yards, but a penalty on the play. Zach Frazier called for holding. 1st and 20, Warren tackled for a 2-yard loss. 2nd and 22, Warren dropped an easy reception with room to run. 3rd and 22, complete to Calvin Austin III for 9 yards. The punt went 47 yards, returned 11 to the New England 46.

1st and 10, Antonio Gibson up the middle for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Maye up the middle for 2 yards.

1st and 10, Gibson fumbled and the Steelers recover. Jabrill Peppers forced the fumble and came away with it. The former Patriot not to be outdone by former Steeler Robert Spillane.

1st and 10, Kenneth Gainwell for a loss of 2. 2nd and 12, Rodgers threw off his back foot and missed DK Metcalf deep. 3rd and 12, a short completion to Warren. The punt pinned the Patriots at their own 12.

1st and 10, Henderson up the middle for 2. 2nd and 8, Mack Hollins picked up 7. 3rd and 1, Maye scrambled to convert.