2025 Week 3 Steelers Vs. Patriots Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will seek to overcome their troubled history in Foxboro against the New England Patriots, and they desperately need to after two lackluster weeks to start the season. Both teams are 1-1, but 2-1 and 1-2 feel distinctly different for the trajectory of a season.

The Steelers’ secondary is still beat up with Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott out for this game, but they are getting first-round DT Derrick Harmon back into the fold after a preseason knee injury. They can really use a spark on their defensive line, even if coaches cautioned limited snaps for him in his NFL regular season debut.

Can the Steelers overcome their biggest issues of stopping the run on defense and committing to the run on offense? It might not be an easy week to do that against the Patriots’ defensive front, but their secondary is vulnerable with star CB Christian Gonzalez out with an injury.

Drake Maye and the Patriots’ offense have looked good throughout the first two weeks, with RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Stefon Diggs, and rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson leading the way.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

CB Joey Porter Jr.

OLB Alex Highsmith

S DeShon Elliott

OL Andrus Peat

DL Esezi Otomewo

Patriots’ Inactive Players

CB Christian Gonzalez

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd)

WR Elijah Ponder

NT Eric Gregory

WR Efton Chism, III

G Caedan Wallace

Kaleb Johnson was taken off the kick return unit, and they elevated Trey Sermon from the practice squad. That seemed to suggest the rookie would be a healthy scratch this week, but he is active. Could they be planning to give him 5-10 snaps on offense? Otherwise he won’t be doing much if he’s not on kick return.