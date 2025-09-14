2025 Week 2 Steelers Vs. Seahawks Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

It wasn’t a pretty first half for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they hold a 14-7 lead and get the ball back after halftime against the Seattle Seahawks. Injuries are starting to pile up on defense as Isaiahh Loudermilk and Patrick Queen both got dinged up. Queen was able to return with a rib injury, but he’s probably dealing with some pain.

The Steelers’ offense hasn’t been able to find a groove other than some minor success on the ground, but they managed to turn a Cam Heyward-assisted interception for Nick Herbig into eight points with a long return and a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf.

START OF 2ND HALF

Kaleb Johnson only made it back to the 17-yard line on the kick return.

1st and 10, Jaylen Warren’s smooth footwork picked up four. 2nd and 6, complete to Jonnu Smith for five yards. 3rd and 1, Warren up the middle to convert.

1st and 10, Gainwell around the left end for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, complete to Smith for three yards. 3rd and 2, incomplete pass and holding called on Troy Fautanu. The penalty was declined. The punt went 64 yards for a touchback.

1st and 10, Kenneth Walker off left tackle for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Walker up the middle for 15 yards.

1st and 10, Patrick Queen in on the tackle for a loss of 1. His ribs are clearly bothering him still. 2nd and 11, complete to Elijah Arroyo for 7 yards. 3rd and 4, complete to Kupp over the middle for 17 yards with Jalen Ramsey in coverage. Ramsey fought to rip the ball out, but no luck.

1st and 10, play-action pass to Kupp over the middle for 16 yards.

1st and 10, Walker up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Walker up the middle for 5 yards. The Steelers are going to need another turnover or two to win this game.

1st and goal, Darnold complete to A.J. Barner for a touchdown. 14-14 Even.

The kickoff made it back to the 30-yard line.

1st and 10, Rodgers escaped pressure and found Jaylen Warren for a huge gain. He broke four or five tackles for an enormous gain of 65 yards.

1st and goal, incomplete pass an Rodgers took a big shot. 2nd and goal, Gainwell up the middle for 1 yard. 3rd and goal from the 4, Rodgers escaped pressure and tried to thread one in for Calvin Austin III. It bounced and was intercepted by Derion Kendrick for a touchback. What a wasted opportunity for the Steelers.