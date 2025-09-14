2025 Week 2 Steelers Vs. Seahawks Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers eked out a win on the road against the New York Jets last week and will now try to improve to 2-0 when they play the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium in their home opener. Aaron Rodgers got his taste of sweet revenge last week, and will now help DK Metcalf try to get his own serving of it.

The Seahawks come into this game 0-1 after a 17-13 divisional loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They kept the score close, but the rest of the box score from their Week 1 game tells a different story. They were outgained by 154 yards and converted just three of their 10 third-down opportunities. They were able to keep the game close with a pair of timely interceptions.

Neither the Steelers nor Seahawks were able to get their run games going last week, and will no doubt be looking to correct some of those issues in Week 2.

All eyes will be on Steelers LT Broderick Jones as he looks to bounce back from allowing three sacks and four QB hits on Rodgers a week ago. It will be worth tracking how the Steelers scheme their offense to limit him as a liability.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

DT Derrick Harmon

CB Joey Porter Jr.

S DeShon Elliott

OL Andrus Peat

OL Max Scharping

DL Esezi Otomewo

Seahawks’ Inactive Players

S Nick Emmanwori

QB Jalen Milroe (3rd)

CB Devon Witherspoon

LB Jared Ivey

LB Connor O’Toole

T/G Mason Richman

TE Nick Kallerup