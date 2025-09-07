2025 Week 1 Steelers Vs. Jets Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

There were some positives in the first half for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it was overshadowed by the defense being unable to force a single punt or get off the field with a turnover. They allowed 19 points and were run all over by Breece Hall and Justin Fields.

Aaron Rodgers has looked pretty good when the offensive line can keep him upright. Two sacks and at least one more big hit on Aaron Rodgers is not a recipe for getting a 41-year-old QB through the entire season. The offense has been feast or famine with a handful of explosive plays keeping them afloat.

Not much else has worked including just 22 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Najee Harris may not have been ideal for a first-round pick, but he at least provided a floor of play for their run game. It’s too early to panic, but the early returns on the run game aren’t great. That has just as much to do with the offensive line as it does the running backs.

The Steelers trail 19-17 entering the second half and will get the ball back.

They aren’t really using the middle of the field, but it’s been working.

START OF 2ND HALF

Kaleb Johnson returned the kickoff to the 30. 1st and 10, Jaylen Warren up the middle for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Warren stuffed for no gain. 3rd and 1, delay of game. 3rd and 6, Rodgers threw the ball away with pressure in his face. Only the Steelers can go three and out after a 9-yard run on first down.

Corliss Waitman’s punt went 50 yards to the 16.

1st and 10, Justin Fields’ pass was deflected by Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton nearly picked it off. 2nd and 10, Hall couldn’t find the corner and gained just 1 yard out of bounds. 3rd and 9, tackled the catch for 6 yards. Jalen Ramsey was flirting with a taunting penalty. The Jets finally punted, but the Steelers called for a personal foul at the end of the play. Connor Heyward dinged them for 15 yards on what would have been good field position.

1st and 10, Aaron Rodgers’ pass was behind Calvin Austin III and nearly picked off. 2nd and 10, Gainwell found the edge for 6 yards. 3rd and 4, Rodgers got a free play for too many men and missed a pass to Jonnu Smith. He seemed displeased with the failed play despite it being a free first down.

1st and 10, Rodgers sacked for a loss of 9. 2nd and 19, Rodgers complete to Pat Freiermuth for 7 yards. 3rd and 12, complete to Gainwell short in the middle for 5 yards. Broderick Jones has been having a horrendous debut at left tackle. The punt went 50 yards to the 13, returned to the 32.

1st and 10, Alex Highsmith tackled Braelon Allen for no gain from behind. 2nd and 10, Breece Hall up the middle for 5 yards. 3rd and 5, Fields complete to Jeremy Ruckert to convert. Fields has been excellent on third down.

1st and 10, Hall bounced out wide for 16 yards with Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill on the stop.

False start on the Jets. 1st and 15, Hall found a big hole for 17 yards. They are starting to run all over the Steelers again. The defense doesn’t have answers.

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith stopped Allen for no gian. 2nd and 10, Fields found Garrett Wilson for 21 yards and Payton Wilson saved the touchdown.

1st and goal fomr the 2, Fields punched it in. 26-17 Jets.

This drive isn’t a must-score, but it’s getting close to that territory – especially with the Steelers unable to shut down the Jets’ run game.

Joey Porter Jr. is in the blue medical tent with a leg injury. No indication how serious it is yet.

Kaleb Johnson returned the kick to the 32. 1st and 10, Kaleb Johnson toss left and a loss of two on the play, but hit out of bounds for a 15-yard penalty.

1st and 10, Rodgers placed the ball in the wrong spot and it was knocked away by Sauce Gardner. 2nd and 10, Jaylen Warren caught the pass and ran up the right sideline for 17 yards.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, complete to DK Metcalf for 18 yards.

1st and 10 in the red zone, Warren around the right end for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Warren up the middle for 6 yards. 3rd and 1 out of shotgun and a handoff to Warren picks up the first down. Broderick Jones was in a scuffle after the play, but no flag.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 26-17 JETS

Aaron Rodgers wide open to Jaylen Warren for a touchdown. 26-24 Steelers.

The kickoff was fumbled with a tackle by Kenneth Gainwell. Ben Skowronek recovered and the Steelers are just outside the red zone.

1st and 10, Warren cutting his way into the red zone for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Rodgers complete to Calvin Austin III for a touchdown. 31-26 Steelers.

1st and 10, Breece Hall cracks the 100-yard rushing mark with a 12-yard gain off right tackle.

1st and 10, T.J. Watt made a tackle for loss with the help of Keeanu Benton. That knocked Hall below 100 yards again. 2nd and 14, complete to Josh Reynolds for 13 yards. That pass had crazy zip on it. 3rd and 1, Hall up the middle for 3 yards to convert.

Joey Porter Jr. still hasn’t re-entered the game with an apparent leg injury. It doesn’t look serious, but maybe a soft-tissue injury that could linger.

1st and 10, complete to Mason Taylor for 20 yards. The defense is once again letting the team down. Didn’t think that’d be the story of this game.

1st and 10, Fields rushed for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Hall up the middle for 5 yards. 3rd and 1, Fields keeper left to convert. Flags flying after the play. Jalen Ramsey called for a low hit. What a terrible call.

1st and goal from the 5, Hall tackled for a gain of just 1. 2nd and goal, Alex Highsmith notched the first sack of the game for the Steelers. 3rd and goal from the 10, Fields stopped by Brandin Echols at the 1-yard line. Cam Heyward was hurt, which means he isn’t in for this critical 4th and goal. Timeout called by Pittsburgh, possibly to get Heyward back in the game. He remains out with Logan Lee in. 4th and goal from the 1, Fields walked in on a read option. The Jets are going for two. The Jets called a timeout.

Heyward is back in the game. The two-point attempt was broken up. 32-31 Jets.

Gainwell returned the kick to the 37. 1st and 10, Gainwell swallowed up on the screen for a loss of 6. 2nd and 16, Rodgers threw the ball away and nearly picked off. 3rd and 16, Rodgers sacked with pressure all around. That was a miserable way to potentially end the game for the offense. Rodgers has four TD passes and they are still headed toward a loss.

Waitman’s punt wasn’t great in a critical moment, but it took a decent Steelers bounce. An illegal block in the back bailed them out. The defense has a long field to protect at the 21-yard line. Time to redeem an otherwise horrific day.

1st and 10, Fields complete to Josh Reynolds for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Heyward brought down Hall for just 2 yards. 3rd and 3, Fields brought down for a loss by Juan Thornhill. They sent both safeties on that, and the risk paid off.

The punt went 56 yards to flip the field. The Steelers just need to get into Boswell field goal range.

1st and 10, Rodgers to Freiermuth for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, defensive pass interference on Brandon Stephens covering Calvin Austin III.

1st and 10, a wild bounce pass ended in 11 yards for the Steelers to DK Metcalf. It bounced off two or three different players.

1st and 10, Rodgers complete to Calvin Austin III for 1 yard.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 32-31 JETS

2nd and 9, Jonnu Smith tackled behind the line for a loss of 2. 3rd and 11 just outside field goal range, the Steelers call a timeout. 3rd and 11, incomplete to Austin. Probably should have been a pass interference call, but nothing. Chris Boswell nailed a 60-yard field goal! 34-32 Steelers.

The Jets are starting from their own 31. 1st and 10, Fields complete to the middle of the field for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Fields incomplete with Ramsey in coverage. 3rd and 3, Fields nearly sacked by Patrick Queen but it was tossed away. 4th and 3, Fields appeared to be complete to Wilson, but Jalen Ramsey drilled him to jar the ball loose.

END OF GAME: 34-32 STEELERS