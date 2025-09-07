2025 Week 1 Steelers Vs. Jets Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their 2025 season in an hour from now against the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields will each have the opportunity to exact revenge against their former teams, even if they weren’t keen on admitting it throughout the week. Both teams should be looking to play a physical run-first style of offense, especially while Aaron Rodgers and the starting offense knock the rust off after sitting out the preseason.

Pittsburgh enters the season drama free, narrowly escaping a possible holdout from Cameron Heyward with a sweetened contract yesterday evening.

This is the first look we have at the Steelers’ entire starting defense. Mike Tomlin intentionally put lofty expectations on that group by saying they are capable of doing historic things this season. The Jets are far from the best offense they will face this year, so the defense should look dominant.

The Jets have a talented defense of their own, including CB Sauce Gardner, who has done well in his matchups against DK Metcalf in the past. If Metcalf has a slow debut, will one of either Roman Wilson or Calvin Austin III be able to step up opposite him? Or could this be a ground-and-pound day for Jaylen Warren and company?

How will the tight ends factor into the game plan with what Rodgers described as the most talented TE group of his career? These burning questions that we’ve had all offseason will finally get answers in a short time.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Skylar Thompson (3rd)

DT Derrick Harmon

OL Andrus Peat

OL Max Scharping

OLB Nick Herbig

DL Esezi Otomewo

Jets’ Inactive Players

WR Allen Lazard

EDGE Braiden McGregor

T Esa Pole

TE Jelani Woods

DL Leonard Taylor III

START OF GAME

The Steelers won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. The defense will take the field first.

The opening kickoff was returned to the 35-yard line.

1st and 10, Breece Hall ripped off 18 yards on the first play with Jalen Ramsey making the tackle.

1st and 10, Hall found another hole for 7 yards and Juan Thornhill made the tackle. The run defense is off to a rough start. 2nd and 3, Alex Highsmith stops Braelon Allen just short of the line to gain. 3rd and 1, Justin Fields picked up 5 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Fields complete to Garrett Wilson for 8 yards with DeShon Elliott in coverage. 2nd and 2, Hall up the middle for 5 yards.

1st and 10, T.J. Watt and Highsmith made the tackle for a gain of just 1 on Allen. 2nd and 9, Watt tackled Allen for a loss of two in the backfield. 3rd and 11, Davis up the middle for 3 yards to stall out the drive. The field goal was good from 35 yards out. 3-0 Jets.

Kaleb Johnson got tripped up on nothing, but managed to return the kickoff to the 29.[

1st and 10, Aaron Rodgers took the field to boos. He was sacked by Quinnen Williams on the first play. 2nd and 14, Gainwell up the middle for 4 yards. 3rd and 10, Aaron Rodgers with a lot of pre-snap talking and adjustments and he connected with Pat Freiermuth for 11 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Warren stopped for no gain. 2nd and 10, Rodgers over the middle to DK Metcalf for a drop. Another 3rd and 10, Metcalf made up for his gaffe with a beautiful catch and run up the sideline for 23 yards.

1st and 10, screen pass to Jonnu Smith for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Gainwell up the middle for 6 yards.

1st and 10, pitch to Gainwell for about 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Ben Skowronek in for the first touchdown of the season on a 22-yard catch and run. 7-3 Steelers.

I’m not sure how many had Skowronek down for the first touchdown of the season. That was also the Steelers first opening-drive TD in quite a while. Zero last season.

Special teams has struggled so far on both kickoffs. Xavier Gipson returned it 40 yards to the 45.

1st and 10, Fields nearly sacked by Highsmith, but he slipped away for a gain of 2 yards. 2nd and 8, complete to Garrett Wilson for 8 yards with Darius Slay in coverage.

1st and 10, Breece Hall should have been tackled for a loss, but multiple missed tackles led to a gain of 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Patrick Queen in coverage and tackled Hall short of the line to gain. 3rd and 2, Hall up the middle for 4 yards.

1st and 10, Fields took a deep shot to Wilson over Darius Slay for a touchdown, 33 yards. The extra point was missed, but a flag bailed them out. They opted to go for two with the penalty yards and were stuffed at the goal line. 9-7 Jets.

Kaleb Johnson fumbled the kick return at the 27, but the Steelers recovered.

1st and 10, Rodgers complete to DK Metcalf for 31 yards on a screen. The screens work again in Pittsburgh! Two explosive plays for the QB-WR duo so far.

END OF 1ST QUARTER: 9-7 JETS

1st and 10, Rodgers threw the ball away but they are conferring if he was outside the tackle box. No grounding called. 2nd and 10, Gainwell around the right end and couldn’t turn the corner for a loss of 1. 3rd and 11, quick screen to Jonnu Smith for 5 yards. Chris Boswell out to attempt the 56-yard field goal. Did anybody have doubt? Boswell nailed it. 10-9 Steelers.

1st and 10, Justin Fields to the right sideline for 6 yards in a footrace. 2nd and 4, Watt batted down the pass. 3rd and 4, complete to Jeremy Ruckert in a tight window to convert.

1st and 10, Hall on a screen for 37 yards, Thornhill finally brought him down.

1st and 10, Hall up the middle for 2 yards and Yahya Black in on the tackle. 2nd and 8, Fields rushed for 15 yards around the right end.

1st and goal, Allen fought his way through contact for an 8-yard TD. 16-10 Jets.

The defense allowing 16 in the first half (with more time to play) is not a great sign considering the lofty expectations.

Kaleb Johnson returned the kickoff to the 28.