2025 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.

2025 Week 4 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Cardinals +2 Cardinals +2 Seahawks -2
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Giants +6.5 Chargers -6.5 Chargers -6.5
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans -7 Texans -7 Titans +7
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons +1 Falcons +1 Commanders -1
New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills -16 Bills -16 Saints +16
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers +3.5 Buccaneers +3.5 Eagles -3.5
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots -5.5 Patriots -5.5 Patriots -5.5
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Lions -10 Lions -10 Lions -10
Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) 49ers -3 49ers -3 49ers -3
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Rams -3.5 Rams -3.5 Rams -3.5
Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -1 Raiders -1 Bears +1
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs +3 Ravens -3 Ravens -3
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys +7 Packers -7 Packers -7
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 7:15 PM ET (MON) Dolphins -3 Dolphins -3 Jets +3
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos 8:15 PM ET (MON) Broncos -7.5 Broncos -7.5 Broncos -7.5
Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Steelers +2.5 Steelers +2.5 Vikings -2.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-17 Vikings 28-10
Week 3 Results 10-6 8-8
2025 Results 32-16 25-23
