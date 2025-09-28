2025 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
|2025 Week 4 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Cardinals +2
|Cardinals +2
|Seahawks -2
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +6.5
|Chargers -6.5
|Chargers -6.5
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -7
|Texans -7
|Titans +7
|Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +1
|Falcons +1
|Commanders -1
|New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -16
|Bills -16
|Saints +16
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers +3.5
|Buccaneers +3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -5.5
|Patriots -5.5
|Patriots -5.5
|Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -10
|Lions -10
|Lions -10
|Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -3.5
|Rams -3.5
|Rams -3.5
|Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -1
|Raiders -1
|Bears +1
|Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs +3
|Ravens -3
|Ravens -3
|Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +7
|Packers -7
|Packers -7
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 7:15 PM ET (MON)
|Dolphins -3
|Dolphins -3
|Jets +3
|Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Broncos -7.5
|Broncos -7.5
|Broncos -7.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +2.5
|Steelers +2.5
|Vikings -2.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-17
|Vikings 28-10
|Week 3 Results
|10-6
|8-8
|2025 Results
|32-16
|25-23