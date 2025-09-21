Article

2025 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.

2025 Week 3 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Bills -12 Dolphins +12 Dolphins +12
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -3 Eagles -3 Eagles -3
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +5.5 Falcons -5.5 Falcons -5.5
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -1 Jaguars -1 Texans +1
Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Commanders -3.5 Commanders -3.5 Raiders +3.5
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans +4 Colts -4 Colts -4
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns +7.5 Packers -7.5 Packers -7.5
Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -3 Bengals +3 Vikings -3
New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers -6.5 Jets +6.5 Jets +6.5
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -7.5 Seahawks -7.5 Saints +7.5
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -2.5 Chargers -2.5 Chargers -2.5
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Bears +1 Cowboys -1 Bears +1
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) 49ers -3 49ers -3 49ers -3
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Giants +6.5 Chiefs -6.5 Chiefs -6.5
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM ET (MON) Ravens -4.5 Ravens -4.5 Ravens -4.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots +2 Steelers -2 Patriots +2
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-17 Patriots 24-21
Week 2 Results 13-3 9-7
2025 Results 22-10 17-15
