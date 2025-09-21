2025 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.
|2025 Week 3 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Bills -12
|Dolphins +12
|Dolphins +12
|Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -3
|Eagles -3
|Eagles -3
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +5.5
|Falcons -5.5
|Falcons -5.5
|Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -1
|Jaguars -1
|Texans +1
|Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -3.5
|Commanders -3.5
|Raiders +3.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +4
|Colts -4
|Colts -4
|Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +7.5
|Packers -7.5
|Packers -7.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -3
|Bengals +3
|Vikings -3
|New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -6.5
|Jets +6.5
|Jets +6.5
|New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -7.5
|Seahawks -7.5
|Saints +7.5
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -2.5
|Chargers -2.5
|Chargers -2.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +1
|Cowboys -1
|Bears +1
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +6.5
|Chiefs -6.5
|Chiefs -6.5
|Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Ravens -4.5
|Ravens -4.5
|Ravens -4.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +2
|Steelers -2
|Patriots +2
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-17
|Patriots 24-21
|Week 2 Results
|13-3
|9-7
|2025 Results
|22-10
|17-15