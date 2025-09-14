Article

2025 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.

2025 Week 2 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Packers -3.5 Packers -3.5 Commanders +3.5
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -12 Ravens -12 Browns +12
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -3 Bengals -3 Bengals -3
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys -5 Cowboys -5 Cowboys -5
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Lions -6 Lions -6 Lions -6
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins -1.5 Patriots +1.5 Patriots +1.5
Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans +5.5 Rams -5.5 Rams -5.5
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints +3 49ers -3 49ers -3
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +6 Bills -6 Jets +6
Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals -7 Panthers +7 Panthers +7
Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Colts +1.5 Broncos -1.5 Broncos -1.5
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs +1 Eagles -1 Eagles -1
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -3.5 Falcons +3.5 Vikings -3.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 7:00 PM ET (MON) Texans -2.5 Buccaneers +2.5 Buccaneers +2.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders 10:00 PM ET (MON) Raiders +3.5 Chargers -3.5 Chargers -3.5
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -3 Steelers -3 Steelers -3
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-16 Steelers 17-9
Week 1 Results 9-7 8-8
2025 Results 9-7 8-8

