2025 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.
|2025 Week 2 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Packers -3.5
|Packers -3.5
|Commanders +3.5
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -12
|Ravens -12
|Browns +12
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -5
|Cowboys -5
|Cowboys -5
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -6
|Lions -6
|Lions -6
|New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -1.5
|Patriots +1.5
|Patriots +1.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +5.5
|Rams -5.5
|Rams -5.5
|San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +3
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +6
|Bills -6
|Jets +6
|Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -7
|Panthers +7
|Panthers +7
|Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +1.5
|Broncos -1.5
|Broncos -1.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs +1
|Eagles -1
|Eagles -1
|Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -3.5
|Falcons +3.5
|Vikings -3.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 7:00 PM ET (MON)
|Texans -2.5
|Buccaneers +2.5
|Buccaneers +2.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders 10:00 PM ET (MON)
|Raiders +3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-16
|Steelers 17-9
|Week 1 Results
|9-7
|8-8
|2025 Results
|9-7
|8-8
8-8-00