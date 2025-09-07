Article

2025 NFL Week 1 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Posted on
Week 1 Picks

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.

2025 Week 1 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET (THUR) Eagles -8 Cowboys +8 Cowboys +8
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Brazil) 8:15 PM ET (FRI) Chargers +3 Chiefs -3 Chiefs -3
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts -1 Dolphins +1 Colts -1
New York Giants at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Commanders -6 Commanders -6 Commanders -6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons +1.5 Buccaneers -1.5 Buccaneers -1.5
Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints +6.5 Cardinals -6.5 Cardinals -6.5
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns +5 Bengals -5 Bengals -5
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -3.5 Jaguars -3.5 Panthers +3.5
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots -2.5 Patriots -2.5 Patriots -2.5
Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Broncos -9 Broncos -9 Titans +9
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks +2 49ers -2 49ers -2
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Rams -3 Rams -3 Texans +3
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Packers -2 Packers -2 Packers -2
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Bills +1 Bills +1 Ravens -1
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 8:15 PM ET (MON) Bears +1.5 Bears +1.5 Bears +1.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +3 Steelers -3 Steelers -3
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 23-19 Steelers 23-17
Results 1-1 1-1
2025 Results 0-0 0-0

-00

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top