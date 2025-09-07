2025 NFL Week 1 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.
|2025 Week 1 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Eagles -8
|Cowboys +8
|Cowboys +8
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Brazil) 8:15 PM ET (FRI)
|Chargers +3
|Chiefs -3
|Chiefs -3
|Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -1
|Dolphins +1
|Colts -1
|New York Giants at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -6
|Commanders -6
|Commanders -6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +1.5
|Buccaneers -1.5
|Buccaneers -1.5
|Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +6.5
|Cardinals -6.5
|Cardinals -6.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +5
|Bengals -5
|Bengals -5
|Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -3.5
|Jaguars -3.5
|Panthers +3.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -2.5
|Patriots -2.5
|Patriots -2.5
|Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -9
|Broncos -9
|Titans +9
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +2
|49ers -2
|49ers -2
|Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -3
|Rams -3
|Texans +3
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -2
|Packers -2
|Packers -2
|Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills +1
|Bills +1
|Ravens -1
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Bears +1.5
|Bears +1.5
|Bears +1.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-19
|Steelers 23-17
|Results
|1-1
|1-1
|2025 Results
|0-0
|0-0
-00