‘You Can Just Count On Him’: Scotty Miller Receives More Praise From Steelers’ QB Room

Scotty Miller has quickly made himself a favorite teammate in the quarterback room. Backup QB Skylar Thompson was the latest member of the group to praise Miller on his play.

“Reliable guy, super smart, very fast,” said Thompson of Miller via TribLive’s Chris Adamski On X. “You can just count on him. He’s just gonna run the right route. He’s gonna get open, get separation. He’s gonna make plays for you, and you don’t gotta make a perfect throw to him, either. I mean, he can adjust, and he’s just a good football player.”

Steelers QB Skylar Thompson on the good camp/preseason veteran WR Scotty Miller has had pic.twitter.com/mdhJHHooJ9 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 24, 2025

He went on to compliment Miller for his football IQ and being a good teammate. Thompson’s favor towards Miller showed up on Thursday in the team’s preseason finale against the Panthers. Miller caught three passes from Thompson for 83 yards, which was good for a team high. Most notably, he flashed the speed that Thompson mentioned, catching a 53-yard pass before the half, leading to a field goal.

Miller burning the secondary for a deep shot didn’t shock Steelers starter Aaron Rodgers at all. During halftime of the game, he talked with Steelers.com reporter Missi Matthews about his burners.

“Scotty can fly. Straight up fly,” Rodgers told Matthews during Thursday night’s game. “I mean, DK has incredible speed. But Scotty, Roman, and Calvin can fly. So you know that kind of speed is pretty special.”

Receiving an endorsement like that from your starting quarterback certainly doesn’t hurt your chances of making the 53-man roster. Neither does leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, and yards per game. To start camp, it looked like Miller may not have been a lock to make the team. But after the resume he has built, and his chemistry with the quarterback room, it seems like he’s a shoo-in for the squad.

Rodgers values receivers who consistently do the right thing and run routes how they are supposed to. The importance of Miller’s reliability can’t be understated.

The jury is still out on whether the Steelers will try to acquire another receiver. Just last week, reports circulated that the team was bringing in former Jaguars and Bills receiver Gabe Davis for a second visit. However, considering Davis makes his money as a vertical, speed receiver, the team may take a second to think about it with Miller’s performance.

Whether they choose to add to the room or not, it is encouraging to see Miller and other Steelers receivers, like Roman Wilson, stack good days as the season approaches.