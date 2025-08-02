‘We Feel Fortunate’ To Have Yahya Black, Khan Says: ‘He’s Only Gonna Get Better’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to add additional size and depth to their defensive line on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, Iowa’s Yahya Black was a prominent player available.

He was already productive in the Black and Gold of the Hawkeyes, and early in his tenure with the Steelers, the fifth-round pick has been everything the Steelers expected him to be.

At least, that’s how GM Omar Khan sees Black. Appearing with Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller of Movin’ the Chains on SiriusXM NFL Radio Friday night from Latrobe Memorial Stadium, Khan spoke highly of the rookie defensive lineman, who has had some disruptive moments so far in training camp.

“He’s great. He’s been what we expect him to be,” Khan said of Black, according to audio via Sirius XM. “And I think he’s only gonna get better. We feel fortunate that he was still there in the fifth round, and it was easy when we were on the clock. Easy.”

Needing to add size, strength and physicality to help stop the run after getting gashed for 299 yards in a Wild Card Round loss to the Ravens, Black was an easy pick for the Steelers. Listed at 6056, 336 coming out of college, Black certainly looks the part in the NFL.

He’s learning multiple roles along the defensive line, and with some injuries in the trenches, he’s soaking up all the available reps and starting to make an impact.

On Sunday during practice, Black batted down numerous balls at the line of scrimmage, getting his big paws up in passing lanes to give the offense fits.

Yahya Black does it again. Bats down another Rudolph throw. https://t.co/T8WVnYk2O1 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 27, 2025

On Wednesday in the padded practice, Black was a disruptive force in the trenches, creating some problems for the run game. With his size, strength and ability to play up and down the line of scrimmage, Black is already making an impact. Khan believes he’s everything the Steelers expected when they drafted him.

Even head coach Mike Tomlin is impressed with Black.

“I’ve been really impressed by his ability to chase the ball on screens and stuff being 336 pounds,” Tomlin said told Kirwan and Miller, according to SiriusXM. “Just his mindset regarding hustling is encouraging for a man that big. And so, part of it is the grocery shopping, but now it’s time to cook.”

Now, if he can add some pass-rush abilities to his game, he could be a real player for the Steelers moving forward, which would mark great value. His best football is ahead of him. Khan believes that, and so does Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Black just has to stay healthy and be on the field throughout the weeks in practices to continue to hone his game. The sky’s the limit.