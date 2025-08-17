Would Robert Woods Make Steelers’ 53-Man Roster Today?

Would Robert Woods make the Steelers’ 53-man roster today?

Through two games, Robert Woods has logged 46 snaps for the Steelers, but will he play a snap in September? Signed as a veteran presence in the room, his presence is now beginning to look duplicative and redundant. Like using both duplicative and redundant in the same sentence to describe the same thing, that’s the value of Woods.

With guys like Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, and Brandon Johnson stepping up, the Steelers don’t seem to need yet another aging veteran who is past his prime. Although Van Jefferson isn’t quite that old, he fits the category along with Allen Robinson II. Looking back, they didn’t really add much to the roster, though it’s hard to quantify their locker room impact.

Yet within his 46 snaps, Robert Woods has one catch on one target for four yards. To play as much as he is playing and to have little to no impact, that has to be a concern. Indeed, the fact that the Steelers are playing a 33-year-old wide receiver late into preseason games is probably a concern for him—for his job security, that is.

The one issue that raises hope is the status of Calvin Austin III, who seems likely to miss some time. He has missed the first two preseason games, and hasn’t even returned to practice. At this point, with as little information we have, we can’t rule out a stint on IR. Still, there is plenty of time before the regular season begins, and they wouldn’t need to keep Woods on the roster even if they wanted to use him.

Although the Steelers gave him a $745,000 signing bonus, I don’t think they would be too pressed about it if they did not retain Robert Woods. It’s possible that they might even sign him to the practice squad, so it would make no difference. As of now, however, it doesn’t appear even faintly clear that he merits a spot on the 53-man roster.

Sitting here today, skewing optimistic regarding injuries, the Steelers’ wide receiver room will include DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Ben Skowronek, and Scotty Miller. As mentioned, Brandon Johnson, or even one of the rookie, could take a sixth spot. Indeed, if Austin begins the season on IR, that would still be bad news for Robert Woods. In that event, they would probably carry Ke’Shawn Williams to return punts. It’s a grimy business, but you have to produce.

