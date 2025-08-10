‘Winner Trait’ Played Key Role In Steelers’ Roster Construction, Tomlin Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers underwent a major overhaul this offseason with head coach Mike Tomlin focusing on winning as a key trait in building the roster. Appearing on The Pivot podcast, Tomlin explained why the “winner trait” played an important role in how the 2025 Steelers are constructed.

“There’s a winner trait in sport. And when you’ve been a part of it, it changes you forever. And as many guys as you have with that experience, I just think it positions you to push through adversity that we all know is coming,” Tomlin said. “Not even the old guys; we got two rookies in Will Howard and Jack Sawyer that were captains of a national championship team at Ohio State. That winner trait is worth its weight in gold. You carry it with you forever. You feel it in your presence. So that was something that was really in the front of my mind in terms of putting this group together.”

In addition to drafting two players who had a major role on Ohio State’s national championship team in Sawyer and Howard, the Steelers also signed a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Aaron Rodgers while trading for CB Jalen Ramsey, who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. CB Darius Slay won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, as did RB Kenneth Gainwell. S Juan Thornhill has two Super Bowl rings from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In one offseason, the Steelers added five players via free agency or trade who are expected to contribute this season with a Super Bowl win to their name. They also drafted two collegiate national champions.

Tomlin’s words back up his actions with what the Steelers did this offseason, and the team is pursuing playoff success, something it simply hasn’t had lately. Bringing in a group of players who have reached the mountaintop at some level and know what it takes and what it feels like to win a championship is important. It’s not a cure-all for the Steelers’ postseason futility over the last decade, but it makes a difference in the locker room when there’s a group of players who have a ring on their finger.

The Steelers’ veterans who haven’t experienced that success are hungry to do so, and adding players who have won gives them a sounding board. T.J. Watt said earlier this offseason he wants to talk to every player on the roster who’s won a Super Bowl to learn what it takes and what the experience is like.

We’ll find out this season if the organizational focus on bringing in championship-winning players translates to playoff success, but it’s certainly something that Tomlin believes can help spark some change.