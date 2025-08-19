Will the Steelers sign WR Gabe Davis?

The Steelers are reportedly hosting Gabe Davis for a second time, and such occurrences usually precede a signed contract. A long-ball specialist, Davis has spent the offseason recovering from a torn meniscus he suffered in November. During his previous visit, the team checked up on his health, so a follow-up suggests an interest to sign.

After all, the Steelers are not just interested in Davis’ health—they want to sign a wide receiver. If they are comfortable with where he is medically, he could be in the Black and Gold very shortly. It’s possible that other teams will also check in with him as well, however, so bear that in mind.

A former fourth-round pick, Gabe Davis spent four seasons with the Bills, with whom he eviscerated the Steelers. He spent the 2024 season with the Jaguars, playing in 10 games before his injury. For his career, he has 183 receptions for 2,969 yards and 29 touchdowns. With the Bills, he averaged 41 for 683 and 7 touchdowns per year, and 16.7 yards per catch.

At 6-2, 225 pounds, Davis is also a bigger body, and the Steelers are generally smaller. DK Metcalf is as big as they come, but Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III are 5-10 and under. Ben Skowronek—Skow Dirt—is another bigger receiver, but will have a smaller offensive role. Scotty Miller is my size, so…you know. Not big.

What’s notable in this case is simply what we don’t know. We don’t know, for example, how many other teams, if any besides the Steelers, are on the phone with Gabe Davis’ agent. Everybody was aware of his injury, but we don’t know if there might be other reasons for his delayed signing. Other teams, on select occasions, might sign a player who is recovering from an injury. Pittsburgh has done that several times, like with James Daniels, Larry Ogunjobi, and Ladarius Green.

The Steelers were in no rush to sign Davis, though, yet I don’t think that means much. They obviously wanted to take this roster into training camp and see how guys like Roman Wilson look. But especially with Austin and Skowronek nursing injuries, and Robert Woods fading fast, another veteran in the room wouldn’t hurt.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they made a lot of moves, they have to put the pieces together. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions will be paramount.

But we still have a long training camp ahead for Steelers football. We survived the Aaron Rodgers situation and moved on to other things–other dramas sometimes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.