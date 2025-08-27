Will Steelers Make Waiver Claims Or Other Outside Additions To 53-Man Roster?

Will the Steelers make any waiver claims or other outside additions to the 53-man roster?

Although the Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players yesterday, they will still be maneuvering, possibly with waiver claims or other acquisitions. While they haven’t claimed a player off waivers after initial cuts since 2022, it can happen. They are likely to open a roster spot or two by moving players to the Reserve/Injured List, and they have a whole league of players to consider.

The Steelers seem poised to place QB Will Howard and CB Donte Kent on IR. While we’ve talked about potentially re-signing CB James Pierre and S Chuck Clark, they can go other directions. They also have eight defensive linemen, which is high even considering Derrick Harmon’s status. In other words, there is certainly some fat on the Steelers’ roster they can trim if they make any waiver claim.

Currently, Pittsburgh only has eight defensive backs, but that might be misleading. They put Cory Trice Jr. on short-term IR, so that’s nine, and Clark could make 10. Neither are guaranteed to return to the Steelers’ 53-man roster, however, and a waiver claim or other outside addition would cause problems for them.

The Steelers made no waiver claims or signings to the 53-man roster last year after initial cuts. However, they did sign WR Ben Skowronek to the practice squad, and they used standard elevations to allow him to play in their early games in 2024. After returning from an injury, he signed to the 53.

Rarely do the Steelers or any teams make significant moves at this time of year, barring trades, and obviously waiver claims typically fall below that threshold. If a player is being waived, he is likely on a low-value rookie contract, so they aren’t dumping him for the salary cap.

Still, a waiver claim could add depth at key positions, and the Steelers have some soft spots on the roster. The wide receiver room will be worth considering, for example, as well as the offensive line. Especially at tackle, their depth is questionable behind the starters. And then there’s the secondary, where they are currently thinner than average.

