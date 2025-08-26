Will Steelers Have Any More Surprise Cuts Trimming Down Roster?

Will the Steelers have any surprise cuts before completing their 53-man roster?

While the Steelers haven’t made many official roster moves yet, there is still room for surprises cutting down to 53. The team announced a handful of moves yesterday, but they did not pass through the official NFL transaction wire. What that means is they have not officially occurred; for example, they could trade Cameron Johnston today if they can.

The Steelers moving on from Johnston was a mild roster surprise but not a shock. They are also moving on from Mark Robinson, suggesting Carson Bruener will make the team. But what other moves might they make that could classify as a surprise?

Of the most plausible possibilities, the biggest possible surprise roster move the Steelers could make, in my mind, would be to waive Will Howard. Even though he missed the most important part of his offseason and is a sixth-round rookie, I can’t see it. I think they like him too much to expose him to waivers, regardless of the realistic level of risk.

With Cory Trice Jr. claiming he believes he will be ready for Week 1, would his making the Steelers’ roster be a surprise? I suppose the biggest surprise with respect to players making the team could be DeMarvin Leal. Nick Herbig is nursing an injury, and Alex Highsmith is just recovering from one.

At this point, it would be a surprise if the Steelers cut Connor Heyward. Another potential surprise cut might be Malik Harrison, even though Robinson is already on the way out. In fact, with Robinson being waived, cutting Harrison would be even more surprising. You can obviously include Cole Holcomb here, as well.

The only other name I can really come up with is Chuck Clark. If the Steelers really value Sebastian Castro, complete with his special teams contributions, he could surprise as the fourth safety on the roster. Of course, this move would be a surprise because Clark seems like pretty much a lock at this point. Although he didn’t have the strongest preseason finale, I would argue, with his tackling efficiency.

