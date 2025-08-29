Will Steelers Add A Wide Receiver Before Regular Season?

Will the Steelers add a wide receiver before the start of the regular season?

The Steelers have already made changes since completing their initial 53-man roster, so could a wide receiver be the next? Thus far, the team hasn’t added any outside names to the mix—not even on the practice squad, amazingly enough. Of the 17 players on that unit, all of them were with the team during camp, at least so far.

But there is still time to change that, and they did try, apparently. The Steelers reportedly talked to a former wide receiver, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, about signing to the practice squad. He said he chose to sign with the 49ers’ practice squad instead, but that shows their interest. Lest we forget, they also recently checked up on free agent Gabe Davis.

The Steelers currently have five wide receivers on the 53-man roster, and another three on the practice squad. That includes Robert Woods, who seemingly entered training camp inside the roster bubble. They signed him to a $2 million contract, which is the highest amount they’ve given to a player who didn’t make the team in his first year as a free-agent signing in franchise history, I believe.

The question is, might the Steelers realistically add a wide receiver better than Robert Woods? If those are the type of wide receiver we’re talking about, then I’m not sure what the point is. They already have a Robert Woods at home, in the parlance of our memes. Max Hurleman and Ke’Shawn Williams are also two interesting rookie talents on the practice squad.

Although many teams have been wheeling and dealing last-minute trades, Pittsburgh has not. To be fair, the Steelers already made their trades, including wide receivers coming and going. They traded for DK Metcalf, but then later traded George Pickens away.

With Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek, they don’t have depth that will give a defensive coordinator heart palpitations. But might they be seriously considering adding anybody who could? Obviously, Jakobi Meyers current “big name”, but they wouldn’t want to pay him. Somebody more realistic might be Hunter Renfrow, though the Steelers already have their quota of short wide receivers.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they made a lot of moves, they have to put the pieces together. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions will be paramount.

Now we are heading into the regular season. From Aaron Rodgers to George Pickens to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jalen Ramsey, we’ve seen the Steelers make some big changes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.