Will Roman Wilson See Extended Playing Time In Steelers’ Second Preseason Game?

Will Roman Wilson see extended playing time in the Steelers’ next preseason game?

In the Steelers’ preseason opener, Roman Wilson barely played more snaps than he did as a rookie, so what next? Despite minimal opportunities, he did catch two passes on two targets and generally looked crisp. Given the reality that there is much they still have to learn about him, his limited playing time against the Jaguars was surprising.

Outside of the offensive line, the Steelers clearly had little interest in giving any starters much of a look last Saturday night. The line obviously has to work on cohesion and things like that. And for what it’s worth, Aaron Rodgers didn’t play, so how much rapport does Roman Wilson need with Mason Rudolph?

On the flip side, Wilson is still a young player with virtually no NFL experience. He logged five snaps as a rookie, preseason and regular season combined. After missing his entire rookie preseason, one might think the Steelers would want to see him work as much as they can.

For whatever reason, they did not. Does that speak to how confident they are that Roman Wilson is ready for a bigger role? Or did they simply decide he was only going to play as long as the starters were playing?

For the entire offseason, Wilson has functioned as a starter for the Steelers, or a top-three receiver. Given their anticipated heavy use of tight ends, being a top-three receiver isn’t going to get you on the field as often this season as it might have in the past. But even if they view him as a starter, that’s based on practice—and 10 preseason snaps.

The Steelers selected Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Due to multiple injuries, he functionally lost his entire rookie season. Reports suggest that they are still very high on him based on what they’ve seen.

Could Wilson’s recent injury history play a role in the Steelers’ thought process about his playing time? In college, he showed no worrying signs of chronic injury. But when you suffer multiple injuries as a rookie, you might just want to get to the regular season healthy. Or perhaps Wilson logs 50 snaps against the Buccaneers—who knows?

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they made a lot of moves, they have to put the pieces together. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions will be paramount.

But we still have a long training camp ahead for Steelers football. We survived the Aaron Rodgers situation and moved on to other things–other dramas sometimes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.