Will Howard’s Injury Only A ‘Minor Setback,’ Thinks Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers once again totally overhauled their quarterback room this offseason. They brought back a familiar face in Mason Rudolph, but the other names are new to the Steelers. That includes rookie Will Howard, who the team selected in the sixth round of the draft this year. While he was a Day 3 pick, there’s been a lot of excitement surrounding Howard. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury recently that figures to put him out of action for the preseason. Aaron Rodgers doesn’t think it will keep Howard down, though.

“It sucks,” Rodgers said Wednesday via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s YouTube channel. “Sucks for him, for sure, because he’s had such a nice camp as a young player. And then watching him at minicamp and seeing his command of the offense. But this year is a growth year for him. It’s a year to watch and learn and better himself. This will just be a minor setback for him.

“It would’ve been great to see him get some live reps in the preseason. I’m not sure when he’s gonna be back,” Rodgers continued. “Hopefully, he’s back in time to take maybe the second or third game. But either way, this is a year for him to grow and learn and get his body the way he wants to get it and get ready to be the guy for a long time.”

At the moment, reports indicate that Howard’s injury will keep him out of action for two or three weeks. While that’s short in the grand scheme of things, the timing isn’t great. That means Howard is likely going to miss the entire preseason.

For a young quarterback, those reps would’ve been extremely valuable. That’s especially true because Howard is going to have a hard time getting on the field this year during the regular season.

Rodgers is the Steelers’ starter, and that isn’t going to change barring an unexpected circumstance. Mason Rudolph is also likely going to be Pittsburgh’s top backup. Therefore, if Rodgers is out, then Howard will still be behind Rudolph. A lot would have to happen for Howard to play this year.

However, that could be for the best. Like Rodgers mentions, this year is an opportunity for Howard to grow. Yes, he had a successful last collegiate season with Ohio State. That doesn’t mean he’s going to be successful in the NFL, though. Howard was a sixth-round pick. It isn’t often that quarterbacks taken that late blossom into regular starters.

Sitting and learning from Rodgers could help Howard develop better, though. It would’ve been nice to see him get some work in the preseason, but missing that time won’t make or break his NFL career. He can continue to work hard and study the game. Growing and learning should be two of Howard’s biggest priorities this season. He’s got a great opportunity sitting behind Rodgers.