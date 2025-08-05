Will Howard Leaves Steelers’ Practice Early With Hand Injury (Update)

Update: 4:00 PM ET — Mark Kaboly reports that Will Howard’s early exit from practice was due to a right-hand injury. But he also noted the rookie QB gave a thumbs up when exiting the field.

Will Howard left practice early with what looked like a right hand injury. He gave a thumbs up so possibly precautionary — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 5, 2025

Update: 4:36 PM ET — Mike Tomlin told the media that Howard left practice with a hand injury that may have been suffered on a quarterback exchange. The hand is being evaluated, per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo.

Will Howard suffered a hand injury and left practice early today. Mike Tomlin thought it came on a quarterback exchange, but he wasn’t sure. He said the hand is being evaluated. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 5, 2025

Update: 5:00 PM ET — Mark Kaboly reports that Howard’s injury is not believed to be serious at all. Hopefully that means he is available at tomorrow’s practice and Saturday’s preseason game.

Will Howard did indeed suffer a "finger" injury in practice and taken to the locker room, I was told. Not expected to be serious at all. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 5, 2025

Read the original story below.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB Will Howard left practice early today for unknown reasons, according to our Alex Kozora on-site in Latrobe.

Last play I have of Howard is rolling right and throwing to TE JJ Galbreath for a short completion. Came at end of the second team period. Didn't work in the team period after and he has left practice. #Steelers https://t.co/Tvz73gEGkp — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 5, 2025

He began practice on the field but was not out there with the other quarterbacks for the last two team periods of today’s practice. There aren’t many reasons to be off the field for that long at practice, but the reason is currently unknown.

The last play Kozora charted for Howard prior to him exiting the field was him rolling out to the right before completing a short pass to TE JJ Galbreath at the end of the second team period.

Howard has otherwise practiced every day and has been the QB3 since early in camp, overtaking his former K-State teammate Skylar Thompson. Over the first nine practices, Howard has completed 26 of his 39 pass attempts for 263 yards, four TDs and one INT, per our charting. He hasn’t taken many downfield shots, mostly working the short and intermediate portions of the field.

If Howard is dealing with an injury, it could potentially put his preseason games in jeopardy, starting Saturday night in Jacksonville. With Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play much, Howard was likely scheduled to play a ton. As a sixth-round pick, preseason reps are incredibly important for him. I’m sure the Steelers would also love to gather more information on what they have in him as they start planning for the future at quarterback.

OC Arthur Smith gave an encouraging update on Howard recently, and Aaron Rodgers has said that Howard could be a “long-term guy” in the NFL.

Mike Tomlin will speak to the media after practice and provide injury updates on several players. We should learn if Howard is dealing with an injury at that time.