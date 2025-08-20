Will Calvin Austin III be ready for Week 1?

Although Calvin Austin III recently returned to the practice field, it is unclear whether he will be ready for the start of the regular season. Dealing with an oblique injury, he is only now ramping up physical activity this week. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he did not provide much of an answer about his status for Week 1.

Was he just saying what he thought he should say, deferring all such questions to the coaches? Yesterday, for example, HC Mike Tomlin listed Calvin Austin among players on whom he would “make an 11th-hour decision” regarding participation in the finale. He often says these things, however, and they rarely end up playing. That is doubly true when they are veterans such as Austin, who already have a significant role. The preseason finale is primarily for players trying to earn jobs and roles, while he has his.

It’s worth noting that Austin is not only a starting wide receiver, but the Steelers’ punt returner as well. While they list Scotty Miller as the backup punt returner, might they consider using Ke’Shawn Williams? Assuming he clears waivers, they could dress him for up to three games from the practice squad as an elevation.

In recent weeks, second-year WR Roman Wilson has perked up and contributed significantly. Bear in mind, also, that we haven’t even seen DK Metcalf, who will not play in the preseason. To that end, we also haven’t seen Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith, a pair of tight ends who will feature significantly in the passing game. Because there is no urgency to rush Calvin Austin back, they may be extra cautious with him.

But if he is ready to go, he is ready to go. It’s extremely unlikely Austin would start the season on IR, based on the trajectory of his recovery at this point. Still, it’s fair to question whether he will be available to play, and at what capacity, for Week 1.

