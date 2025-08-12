Which Steelers Roster Hopefuls Most Need To Improve In Second Preseason Game?

Which Steelers roster hopefuls need a better performance in the second preseason game?

The Steelers have a number of players on the roster bubble, and some of them represented themselves poorly last week in Jacksonville. With in-stadium work being weighted heavier, they must step up in the final two preseason games to make a push. Among the names are some more familiar, some less so, all on one side of the fringes or the other.

Among the most notable Steelers on the roster bubble in need of an improved preseason showing is Robert Woods. In the past week or so, Scotty Miller has garnered more attention, and many now see him ahead of Woods. The latter had one catch in Saturday’s game, and looked past his prime

Without attempting an exhaustive list, there are many offensive and defensive linemen who played below par in the Steelers’ first preseason game, and they must do better to make the roster. Or to lock up a spot. At least. Dylan Cook, for example, who had a costly penalty, and Andrus Peat. On the other side are Breiden Fehoko, Esezi Otomewo, Logan Lee, and Isaiahh Loudermilk. Loudermilk seems to get the edge just by default, at least for now. The most notable name, though, is DeMarvin Leal, who disappointed despite a golden opportunity to step up.

A few Steelers players previously identified as roster sleepers did not live up to the hype in their preseason debut. Despite an abundance of snaps, JJ Galbreath was anonymous on Saturday. Defensively, Sebastian Castro had a moment or two but needs to show more. Quindell Johnson had multiple missed tackles, which you just can’t have on the back end.

James Pierre has been on the Steelers’ roster longer as long as anybody on this list, but his preseason play reminds us why they let him walk last year. With a more robust crop of gunners in 2025, they may repeat the process this year. And for as good a story he makes, Cole Holcomb was clearly knocking off some rust against the Jaguars.

While this is not meant to be an exhaustive effort, I think it pretty neatly identifies some of the most noteworthy players on the Steelers’ roster who did not make the most of their opportunities in the first preseason game to sneak onto the team this year. Others fell behind even further by not playing due to injury, like Donte Kent and Cory Trice Jr. But we’ll get to that category of players soon enough before Saturday’s game.

